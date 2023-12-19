Martin Willoughby, CEO, and Emily Branum, Chief Legal and People Officer, to Lead Sessions at 2024 World of Concrete in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to announce that Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer, and Emily Branum, Chief Legal and People Officer, have been selected to lead sessions in the prestigious education program at the 50th Annual World of Concrete Show in Las Vegas.

Martin's seminar, titled "The Power of Questions," is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 22, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. This engaging session will explore the transformative role of questions in bringing clarity and focus to individuals, teams, and organizations. Attendees will discover how asking the right questions can enhance business outcomes, strive for continuous improvement through "why" questions, and become skilled story collectors by asking thoughtful questions of others. Furthermore, Martin will provide insights on how to ask empowering questions of oneself to drive personal and professional growth.



Emily will present an industry training course on Monday, January 22, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Titled "It’s A (Wo)Man’s World," this session will shed light on the unconscious biases that women often face in networking and business relationships within the construction industry. The session will include strategies to increase confidence, expand network relations, embrace differences, and recognize the benefits that different perspectives bring. The session will also address combating doubts in qualifications and capabilities, empowering women to thrive in the construction industry.

"Being chosen to deliver sessions for the 2024 World of Concrete Education Program is an immense honor for both Emily and me,” said Martin Willoughby. “We are truly passionate about propelling the industry forward, and we are grateful to World of Concrete for providing us with a platform to share our expertise and thought leadership topics. It is not only a chance to inspire others but also a valuable opportunity to connect and collaborate with fellow industry experts.”



To learn more about all of the education offerings at the show this year, please visit the WOC Education Program page here. Be sure to stop by Command Alkon’s Booth N1437 to participate in live demonstrations and to learn more about the company’s industry-leading technologies.



ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building industry. Command Alkon’s customer-focused suite of solutions enables you to take control of distributed, complex production and operational tasks, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com



