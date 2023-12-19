Weidmüller Klippon® Connect with SNAP IN Technology Terminal Blocks Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is featuring the innovative Weidmüller Klippon® Connect terminal blocks with award-winning SNAP IN technology.

Klippon® Connect terminal blocks are designed to simplify and accelerate the wiring process in control cabinets. This is achieved through the product's intuitive handling and reduction in cable preparation time, ultimately leading to more efficient installations.

Installs are simplified with tool-free wiring. SNAP IN Technology enables the termination of a wire, including flexible and fine-stranded conductors, even without a ferrule, just by inserting the exposed wire into the terminal block. The audible snap sound indicates a secure connection while a visible elevated pusher provides visual confirmation. When repairs or changes need to be made, apply pressure to the pusher and the wires can be easily removed.

Weidmüller's Klippon® Connect SNAP IN series is automation-ready and fully compatible with automated and robotic wiring processes. The terminal blocks work well with other terminal series and are fully compatible with the extensive PUSH IN series. This series is ideally suited to a wide range of industries including industrial, energy, computer, telecommunications, and more.

To shop Weidmüller's portfolio of time saving and proven terminal blocks, please visit Heilind.com or contact your local Heilind Electronics representative.



About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Weidmüller

Weidmüller is a leading provider of solutions for the transmission of power, data, and control signals in industrial environments. The company develops, produces, and sells industrial electronics, network infrastructure components, and connectivity solutions. Weidmüller has locations in more than 80 countries.

