Political Book Common Sense 2.0 Unveils Secrets of the Deep State

Charleston, SC, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the upcoming election, the United States sits poised on the edge of yet another major season of social division. What led to the wave of tribalism that now shakes the foundations of our democracy? Mike Porter believes he has the answer.

At this turning point in the history of the country, Porter encourages readers to hang on to common sense above all else. To him, this means recognizing that both Democratic and Republican administrations have been sowing seeds of division among the American people. Behind this growing corruption is a group of people that wants control over politics, culture, and foreign and domestic policies. To make matters worse, this group of secretive string-pullers is willing to use the swinging pendulum of American opinions as a distraction from their true agenda.

In Common Sense 2.0, named after Thomas Paine’s famous historical pamphlet, Porter exposes these forces—called the deep state—for what they truly are. In addition, he explains how Americans can fight for the integrity of their nation, not against their neighbors, but against the powers that lurk in the shadows. The book is a powerful call to action for any reader who loves history and believes in the future of the nation.

Common Sense 2.0 is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Mike Porter is a former defense contractor, history teacher, and logistics manager with a strong passion for American politics. He holds a B.M.E. and a B.A. from West Texas A&M University. Common Sense 2.0 is his first book, which offers insight into the forces guiding the nation’s past, present, and future. Porter currently resides on a livestock ranch in the state of Texas.

