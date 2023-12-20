NDT and Inspection Market growth in Japan

Chicago, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing nuclear power generation activities in Japan to boost the need for NDT and Inspection Market in the country.

Japan, renowned as a global technology leader, is a compact yet steadily growing nation across various sectors, including automotive, agriculture, and power generation. In the aerospace industry, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force has been granted the license to produce an F-86 fighter and T-33 trainer, further cementing the country's position in the defense aircraft industry. The Japanese government's energy objectives also merit attention, with a target to derive 20 to 22% of energy consumption from nuclear power plants by 2030. To achieve this goal, the installation of nearly 30 nuclear reactors by 2030 is imperative, propelling the demand for NDT and Inspection methods in the power generation sector.

Download PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=882

Japan's pursuit of nuclear energy objectives stands as a significant catalyst for the growth of the NDT and Inspection market, particularly within the power generation sector. The heightened emphasis on nuclear power necessitates stringent safety and quality control measures in every phase of nuclear reactor installation, maintenance, and operation. This includes not only meeting stringent regulatory requirements but also ensuring the structural integrity of critical components, inspecting welds, and detecting any potential defects or flaws that could compromise safety or efficiency. NDT and Inspection techniques play a pivotal role in this context, providing non-invasive yet highly accurate methods to scrutinize materials, components, and structures without causing damage.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=882

The demand for NDT and Inspection methods in the power generation sector is, therefore, poised for substantial growth. The sheer scale of nuclear reactor installations required to achieve the government's objectives underscores the importance of comprehensive inspection services in safeguarding the reliability, safety, and efficiency of these facilities. The nuclear energy sector has stringent quality standards and safety regulations to adhere to, and NDT techniques are integral to ensuring compliance with these standards. This translates into significant opportunities for NDT and Inspection service providers and technology developers, and it underscores the vital role they play in supporting Japan's ambitions to increase its reliance on nuclear energy while upholding the highest safety and quality standards.

Moreover, Japan's NDT and Inspection market is on an upward trajectory, spurred by rapid infrastructural developments. Olympus Corporation, a prominent Japanese company, is a key player in the development of NDT and Inspection equipment. In April 2022, Olympus Corporation executed the separation of its Scientific Solutions business, forming a wholly owned subsidiary named Evident Corporation. This strategic move reinforces the company's long-term strategy to solidify its position in the medical industry. Evident, headquartered in Japan, operates independently under the Olympus umbrella, affording the Scientific Solutions business greater autonomy and responsiveness to the needs of industrial and life science customers.

Additionally, in May 2019, YXLON International joined forces with a Japanese company, Nagoya Electric Works, to collaborate on the development and distribution of specialized X-ray systems tailored for the semiconductor industry. These initiatives exemplify Japan's commitment to technological advancement and the growing significance of NDT and Inspection methods in various sectors, ultimately driving the nation's continued economic growth.