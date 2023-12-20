Hydreight Adds Semaglutide to Product Offerings

Studies have shown that Semaglutide injections can be used together with diet and exercise to help control your blood sugar and help lose weight and keep the weight off.

Nurses can now support patients with regular injections pursuant to a physician’s order and help improve patient outcomes.

Hydreight provides an integrated, comprehensive mobile platform that connects healthcare professionals and their patients with pharmacies in the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NURS)(OTCQB:HYDTF)(FSE:S06) a mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible, at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is excited to announce that healthcare providers and their patients now have access to Semaglutide through the Hydreight platform.

Semaglutide injections are commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes. It can also be used together with diet and exercise to help control blood sugar and has become popular to help with weight management. Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and is only available with a doctor’s prescription and needs to be injected on a regular basis.

According to Goldman Sachs, it is projected that by 2030, the global market for anti-obesity medications (AOMs) could grow by more than 16 times to $100 billion. Based on current trends, over half of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035, compared to 38% in 2020, according to a World Obesity Atlas 2023 forecast.1

Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight commented, “This is a significant inflection point for Hydreight and a pivotal point for our business. We have seen huge demand in the United States for medications like Semaglutide to help with weight management. Our revolutionary technology platform allows doctors and nurses to connect with patients and pharmacy networks to provide continuous care and improve patient outcomes. Adding access to Semaglutide through our platform is the first step in our shift from preventative medicine to essential healthcare, and we are only just getting started.”

Hydreight is revolutionizing mobile medicine by building the largest mobile clinical network in the United States which operates in over 650 cities nationally. Currently, Hydreight is utilizing its proprietary platform and mobile network to provide end to end care and has built the only platform that can now host the provision of fully integrated approach to patient care which includes, lab tests, doctors’ prescriptions, drug delivery, drug administering, patient monitoring and regular follow ups across the United States.

Hydreight has a robust product offering and continues to add products to its legacy IV drip therapy solution. Over the last few months, Hydreight has added aesthetics and filler, as well as NAD+ to its platform. Next year, Hydreight's platform plans to expand to accommodate lab testing and 12 blood tests that can be taken at home or office with the support of a nurse. All these products allow healthcare providers using the Hydreight platform to provide a higher level of medicine and provide a pathway to shift into medical essentials.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of nearly 3,000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The Hydreight platform hosts a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in over 650 cities and growing.

