Anteriad Marketing Team Wins Engage B2B Marketing Team of the Year Award

Rye Brook, New York, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B marketing solution provider Anteriad today announced that they have been recognized with several awards honoring marketing and leadership excellence. The marketing team is the winner of the 2023 Engage B2B “Marketing Team of the Year” award. Anteriad was recognized for their ability to successfully overhaul team structure, technologies, and processes after a combination of multiple M&A events, a pandemic, and a company rebrand. The newly established marketing team launched numerous initiatives, creating awareness for the brand, generating a leadership presence in analyst research, upgrading marketing technology, and establishing ABM and demand generation centers of excellence that tapped into data-driven best practices to drive leads through the pipeline and engage customers.



CMO Lynn Tornabene and Chief Data and Privacy Officer Karie Burt also recently won Top Women in Marketing awards from Chief Marketer. Tornabene won an award under the category of ‘The Opportunist’ for her strategic vision and leadership that drove the successful transformation of the marketing team. Tornabene assembled a new team consisting of top performers and key new hires and worked with them to identify gaps, assess, and integrate processes and technology across all the acquired organizations, and implement new tools and best practices - for example, bringing together three different Salesforce instances with different configurations, workflows and database structures.



Karie Burt, renowned for her exceptional leadership in data and privacy, has been honored with a Top Women in Marketing award in 'The Mentor' category. Burt has embraced change and innovation throughout her career in a complex and evolving field. Her leadership style is marked by a consistent encouragement of team members to expand their horizons, embracing both new responsibilities and innovative projects. Under her guidance, Burt's team, comprising dedicated experts in data and privacy, has flourished. They attribute their impressive achievements and professional growth to the invaluable mentorship provided by Karie.



“Lynn, Karie and the entire Marketing Team represent what makes Anteriad such a great company. Lynn and Karie are both examples of innovative leaders who are also focused on bringing their team members along with them, a true testament to our core value of ‘Lead and Learn’. We’ve seen so much change in our industry and within our organization as data-driven marketing has rapidly expanded and we’ve become a truly global organization. It’s an honor to have such great people here steering us toward continued success,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.



Anteriad was also recently certified for the second consecutive year as a Great Place To Work, with 88% of employees saying it’s a great place to work – 31 points higher than the average U.S. company.



View the company profile page here: Working at Anteriad LLC | Great Place To Work®



About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.