Heidelberg Materials North America’s Edmonton & Delta Cement Plants Receive ENERGY STAR Certification

Irving, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that its cement plants in Edmonton, Alberta, and Delta, British Columbia, have earned Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan’s) ENERGY STAR for Industry Certification, which signifies that the facility performs in the top quartile of similar facilities in Canada and the United States for energy efficiency.

"We are pleased to accept the ENERGY STAR for Industry Certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts at our Edmonton and Delta cement plants in Canada,” said Oliver Patsch, President of Heidelberg Materials North America’s Northwest Region. "Energy efficiency is a key part of our commitment to operational excellence and also helps lower our overall environmental footprint.”

Earning ENERGY STAR for Industry Certification highlights the status of these two facilities within the top quartile of cement plants in Canada and the United States with regard to energy performance. It is also reflective of Heidelberg Materials’ efforts to improve its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization.

Energy efficiency is one of many aspects that Heidelberg Materials targets to protect the climate, preserve resources, reduce emissions and have the lowest possible impact on the environment at its production facilities. Heidelberg Materials North America has operational efficiency and energy optimization programs in place across all its business lines and the company strives to continually improve its performance in these areas.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

Attachment