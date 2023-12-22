ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2023

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2023. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited

30 November

2023 Unaudited

31 August

2023 Unaudited

31 May

2023 Audited

28 February

2023 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 54.0 51.4 53.0 54.2 Dividends paid to date since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 77.2 77.2 75.4 75.4 NAV plus dividends paid to date 131.2 128.6 128.4 129.6

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 7 November 2023, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2024 of 1.25p per share. This dividend was paid on 15 December 2023 to shareholders on the register at 17 November 2023. The payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV shown above of 54.0p at 30 November 2023 to 52.75p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2023

Cost

£’000 Valuation

£’000 Luxury Promise Limited 6,020 9,646 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 4,546 8,884 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 6,718 6,774 MPB Group Limited 1,194 5,396 Social Value Portal Ltd 2,542 4,896 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 1,949 4,787 Utilis Israel Ltd (t/a Asterra) 2,144 4,769 Papier Ltd 4,703 4,703 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 2,769 4,701 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. (t/a Lumar) 4,033 4,029 Been There Done That Global Limited 3,149 3,942 Dash Brands Ltd 3,282 3,920 Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd 3,842 3,842 WS HoldCo, PBC. (t/a WiredScore) 3,494 3,426 Lupa Foods Limited 646 3,114 Arctic Shores Limited 2,909 2,928 Dealroom.co B.V. 2,012 2,815 Litchfield Media Limited 1,420 2,622 Litta App Limited 2,053 2,464 Yardlink Ltd 2,319 2,319 Other venture capital investments 51,731 26,541 Total venture capital investments 113,475 116,518 Cash at bank and in hand 46,654 Other net current assets 845 Net assets 164,017

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 30 November 2023

Investment additions

£’000 MOTH Drinks Ltd 66 66 There has been no investment activity in the period from 1 December 2023 to the date of this announcement.









Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 1.6187p each As at 1 September 2023 306,263,244 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2023 (2,654,971) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2023 - As at 30 November 2023 303,608,273

In the period from 1 December 2023 to the date of this announcement, 1,145,081 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 15 December 2023.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2023 to 30 November 2023 or in the period from 1 December 2023 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End