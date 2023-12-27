Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                        
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 18, 2023 to Friday December 22, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)553,395 8,065,560,393
18 December 202375011,942.65338,956,990
19 December 202375011,729.02678,796,770
20 December 202375011,816.38678,862,290
21 December 202375012,022.20009,016,650
22 December 202375012,519.40009,389,550
Total 18-22 December 20233,750 45,022,250
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,97512,005.933347,723,585
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)62,109 655,659,406
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)561,120 8,158,306,228
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,298,329 34,822,174,835
18 December 20232,99212,043.878736,035,285
19 December 20232,99211,940.098635,724,775
20 December 20232,99211,988.982335,871,035
21 December 20232,99212,200.599936,504,195
22 December 20232,99212,743.836938,129,560
Total 18-22 December 202314,960 182,264,850
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,99012,183.4793146,079,917
Bought from the Foundation*3,78012,183.479346,053,552
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)257,125 2,738,302,879
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,329,059 35,196,573,153

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 301,898 A shares and 1,260,963 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.90% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 27, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51