A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 18, 2023 to Friday December 22, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 553,395 8,065,560,393 18 December 2023 750 11,942.6533 8,956,990 19 December 2023 750 11,729.0267 8,796,770 20 December 2023 750 11,816.3867 8,862,290 21 December 2023 750 12,022.2000 9,016,650 22 December 2023 750 12,519.4000 9,389,550 Total 18-22 December 2023 3,750 45,022,250 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,975 12,005.9333 47,723,585 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 62,109 655,659,406 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 561,120 8,158,306,228 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,298,329 34,822,174,835 18 December 2023 2,992 12,043.8787 36,035,285 19 December 2023 2,992 11,940.0986 35,724,775 20 December 2023 2,992 11,988.9823 35,871,035 21 December 2023 2,992 12,200.5999 36,504,195 22 December 2023 2,992 12,743.8369 38,129,560 Total 18-22 December 2023 14,960 182,264,850 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,990 12,183.4793 146,079,917 Bought from the Foundation* 3,780 12,183.4793 46,053,552 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 257,125 2,738,302,879 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,329,059 35,196,573,153

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 301,898 A shares and 1,260,963 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.90% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 27, 2023

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

