Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2023 - December 27, 2023



According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Invesco Ltd. on changes in The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. and its subsidiaries’ holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 18 December 2023, cf. the attached.



For further information on this announcement:

Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

