Amplify ETFs Declares December Income Distributions for its ETFs

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces December income distributions for its ETFs.

ETF NameTickerAmount per ShareEx-DateRecord DatePayable Date
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETFBATT$0.3402712/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETFBLOK$0.3436312/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETFCOWS$0.0447112/26/202312/27/202312/29/2023
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETFDIVO$0.1458412/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify Emerging Markets FinTech ETFEMFQ$1.0378712/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETFHCOW$0.1730012/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETFIDVO$0.1437012/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (InternationalISWN$0.1440412/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify Inflation Fighter ETFIWIN$1.1016212/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETFNDIV$0.2013512/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETFQSWN$0.1339412/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF*SOF$0.4440012/22/202312/26/202312/29/2023
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETFSWAN$0.2084012/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023
Amplify High Income ETFYYY$0.1200012/27/202312/28/202312/29/2023

*The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) will also have a special distribution of $0.05030 with a payable date of 12/29/2023. Investors can learn more at AmplifyETFs.com.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2023). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively-managed and index-based ETFs. Learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

