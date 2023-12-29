Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.11.2023

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund was 10.66 euros at the end of November, increasing by 0.4% over the month. If the fund's investment in the of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares is valued on the NAV basis, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would have been 10.85 euros, increasing also by 0.4%.

In December, in the Uus-Järveküla residential development, the first 6 terraced houses were handed over to clients (property right contracts were concluded). A total of 50 semi-detached houses have been sold from the first development stage. Most of those will be handed over to clients in January and February 2024. As part of the second stage, 16 semi-detached houses and 14 terraced houses will be built. Half of them have been booked by clients to date, and construction work is planned to start in the coming spring. At the end of December the residential district developer Uus-Järveküla OÜ signed a loan agreement with Coop Bank in the amount of 6,435 mio EUR to finance the second stage construction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/



