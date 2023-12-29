EPSO-G announces audited Sustainability Progress Report

EPSO-G energy transmission and exchange group (company code 302826889, registered office address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

EPSO-G has published an audited report on the Group's Sustainability Progress for 2022 with an Independent Limited Assurance Report. The report was audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

PricewaterhouseCoopers assessed the calculation and disclosure of the Group's two Sustainability Performance Indicators: Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the amount of electricity not transmitted due to disconnections (the energy not supplied, ENS)) indicator.

In its limited assurance report, the audit firm confirmed that the EPSO-G Group has calculated and disclosed the two indicators for 2022 in accordance with the criteria for disclosure of the sustainability indicators.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G holding are implemented by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

EPSO-G Group Sustainability Progress report 2022.

