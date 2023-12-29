Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces a Winter Holiday Special Inviting Travelers to Experience Winter at the Beach

Destin, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatherings at a summer beach destination for winter holidays is growing in popularity. More travelers are discovering the joys of traveling when the rates are lower; there are no crowds; and the temperatures are cool. Conde Nast Traveler recently reported on 2024 travel trends, citing that “with the intense, record-breaking temperatures of recent years, many are considering traveling in the opposite direction: booking "coolcations" in temperate destinations, which also benefit from being less crowded.” With 2023 being the hottest year on record, beach lovers are discovering the benefit of visiting Destin’s beaches in the winter when they are sparsely populated. Representing a collection of Destin vacation rentals in Northwest Florida, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties invites families to experience the winter at the beach with its Winter Holiday Special Offer for $25 off per night up to a $100 savings on Destin vacation rental homes and condominiums this winter.

"Many families ask about the best time of year to visit Destin’s beaches," said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. "For those seeking the best rate, we recommend the winter months. Our winter weather is cool with average high temps in the 60s and 70s. Walking and relaxing on the beach are popular during the winter as are our off-beach activities such as nature trails, paved bike paths, and lifestyle centers. Our goal is to help guests who traditionally only visit in the spring or summer to experience the pleasure of visiting the beach during the winter."

From spacious homes and gulf-front condos to comfortable villas and cozy beachside cottages, Newman-Dailey's vast array of Florida beach vacation rentals sleep groups from two to 22. Each vacation rental comes equipped with a full kitchen as well as a washer and dryer, providing all the conveniences of home amidst a beautiful beachside setting.

Newman-Dailey's premier vacation rentals include a variety of complementary experiences. Vacation rentals along Scenic Highway 30A include a free bicycle rental with your stay, while Destin vacation rentals include one adult pass for the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park and a round of golf at one of four courses per day of the stay, among other perks.

In addition to the beach, hiking nature trails in one of the area’s five state parks or Point Washington State Forest is a favorite winter pastime among locals and visitors alike. For those who enjoy the thrill of the find will delight in the shopping opportunities at area boutiques as well as outdoor lifestyle centers, including Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Market Shops at Sandestin, Silver Sands Premium Outlets, and Destin Commons.

Vacation rental rates are the lowest during the winter months and Newman-Dailey’s Winter Holiday Sale* offers additional savings. The Winter Holiday Sale is good for $25 off per night up to four nights ($100 savings) and is available with stays from now until Feb. 29, 2024, including New Year’s Eve, MLK Jr. weekend, Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Guests should use Promo Code: HOLIDAY25 when booking online. For more information and a full list of Newman-Dailey vaction rentals, visit www.DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652. (*Some restrictions apply.)

