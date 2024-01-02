Vow ASA: More heat treatment orders confirmed

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) subsidiary C.H. Evensen Industriovner (C.H. Evensen), a specialist in heat treatment solutions for industry, has been awarded three orders with a combined value of NOK 15 million.

“We continue to experience strong demand for our highly energy efficient heat treatment solutions from customers in industry. One of the three recent orders, for delivery of a hot-dip galvanizer, is with a customer in the Zürich area. The other two are with the Norwegian industrial groups Norsk Hydro and Sintef, respectively,” said Henrik Wulff, Managing Director of C.H. Evensen.

The three contracts will be recorded as order intake in Vow’s Industrial Solutions segment in the fourth quarter of 2023. C.H. Evensen enters 2024 with a record high order backlog of more than NOK 90 million.





For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.