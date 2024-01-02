Freddie Mac Posts 2023 Year-End NAIC Designations for STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published on its website the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2023 filing year designations for certain STACR REMIC Trust, STACR Trust, and STACR Debt Notes (collectively, “STACR Notes”).

Overall, of the 198 reviewed STACR Notes, 188 (or 94.95%) have achieved NAIC 1 Designation and 10 (or 5.05%) have achieved NAIC 2 Designation. Thirty-eight STACR Notes achieved NAIC Designation upgrades relative to their 2022 year-end NAIC Designations, including four STACR Notes with 2022 year-end NAIC Designations of 3 achieving 2023 year-end Designations of 1 and two STACR Notes with 2022 year-end NAIC Designations of 3 achieving 2023 year-end Designations of 2. The table below details the upgrades:

      
CUSIPDeal Name2022 Year-end NAIC Designation2022 Year-end NAIC Designation Modifier2023 Year-end NAIC Designation2023 Year-end NAIC Designation Modifier
35564KH69STACR 2022-DNA6 M2B3A1F
35564KWV7STACR 2022-DNA4 M2B3A1A
35564KUZ0STACR 2022-DNA3 M2B3A1A
35564KNM7STACR 2021-HQA4 M2B3A1E
35564KE62STACR 2022-HQA3 M2B3A2E
35564KE70STACR 2022-HQA3 M23A2E
35564KE54STACR 2022-HQA3 M2A2C1E
35564KE47STACR 2022-HQA3 M1B2B1D
35564KB40STACR 2022-HQA2 M2A2C1E
35564KB32STACR 2022-HQA2 M1B2A1C
35564KTD1STACR 2022-HQA1 M2B2C1A
35564KTJ8STACR 2022-HQA1 M22B1A
35564KL64STACR 2022-DNA7 M2B2C1E
35564KL56STACR 2022-DNA7 M2A2B1D
35564KL72STACR 2022-DNA7 M22C1E
35564KH51STACR 2022-DNA6 M2A2C1E
35564KH77STACR 2022-DNA6 M22C1F
35564KYR4STACR 2022-DNA5 M2B2C1A
35564KYQ6STACR 2022-DNA5 M2A2B1A
35564KYW3STACR 2022-DNA5 M22B1A
35564KWU9STACR 2022-DNA4 M2A2C1A
35564KXA2STACR 2022-DNA4 M22C1A
35564KUY3STACR 2022-DNA3 M2A2C1A
35564KVE6STACR 2022-DNA3 M22C1A
35564KRH4STACR 2022-DNA2 M2B2C1D
35564KRG6STACR 2022-DNA2 M2A2B1E
35564KRN1STACR 2022-DNA2 M22B1A
35564KPX1STACR 2022-DNA1 M2B2C1E
35564KPW3STACR 2022-DNA1 M2A2A1E
35564KQC6STACR 2022-DNA1 M22B1D
35564KNL9STACR 2021-HQA4 M2A2B1E
35564KNS4STACR 2021-HQA4 M22C1D
35564KJJ9STACR 2021-HQA3 M2B2B1C
35564KJP5STACR 2021-HQA3 M22A1E
35564KMC0STACR 2021-DNA7 M2B2C1D
35564KMB2STACR 2021-DNA7 M2A2B1E
35564KMH9STACR 2021-DNA7 M22B1D
35564KKT5STACR 2021-DNA6 M2B2A1D
      

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Investment & Capital Markets Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies, providing stability, liquidity and affordability to the U.S. housing market. The GSE Single-Family CRT market was founded when Freddie Mac issued the first STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, ACIS® (Agency Credit Insurance Structure®) was introduced. Today, the industry-leading and award-winning programs attract institutional investors and (re)insurance companies worldwide. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, visit Clarity Data IntelligenceSM.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

