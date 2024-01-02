Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Kicks Off the New Year With Opening of Newest Location in West Jordan, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise is excited to announce its second Utah location, and 146th worldwide, now open in West Jordan, Utah. The state-of-the-art swim school is located in the Jordan Landing shopping center, across the street from Sam's Club, at 7552 S. Plaza Center Drive, Suite 150.

Aqua-Tots Jordan Landing is owned by experienced franchisees, Mike Priest, Steve Harris and Craig Wright, along with Aqua-Tots co-founders, Ron Sciarro and Paul Preston. The 6,300 square foot facility features a year-round 90° pool and premium amenities to make swim lessons convenient and comfortable for young, active families.

"With the new year upon us, everyone is focused on health and wellness," said Priest. "Swimming is one of the best full-body exercises for children, and it goes beyond fitness by developing safety skills that they’ll use for a lifetime. We’re thrilled to offer the Salt Lake City suburbs a proven method to learn to swim."

In fact, participation in swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% in children under four years old, according to the National Institutes of Health. That’s why Aqua-Tots has been committed to teaching the highest quality swim lessons for more than 30 years.

Aqua-Tots Jordan Landing is open Monday through Saturday and is expected to fill up quickly with spring approaching. They offer a variety of swim lessons for all ages and skill levels, including small group, semi-private, and private lessons, as well as Fast Track and classes for Students Needing Adaptive Programming.

In addition, Aqua-Tots Jordan Landing is hiring swim instructors and offers full paid training and certification in the world-renowned Aqua-Tots learn-to-swim program. Interested candidates can apply online at aqua-tots.com/jordan-landing/employment.

To learn more about Aqua-Tots Jordan Landing or to enroll in swim lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/jordan-landing or call 801-441-6141.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and ua-.

###

Attachment