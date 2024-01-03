JLab Unveils Latest True Wireless Earbuds – JBuds ANC 3

San Diego, CA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, in advance of CES 2024®, award-winning designer of personal audio technology JLab, introduced the JBuds ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds. Building on the success of its true wireless earbuds line, the latest generation adds incredible battery life—more than 42 hours of playtime—and Smart Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology. The adaptable noise cancellation feature includes three modes: ANC On, ANC Off and Be Aware. Be Aware allows just enough outside noise to keep wearers safe when running outdoors, riding bikes, working out with friends, or operating in a co-working environment. The JBuds ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds ($59.99) are now available in Black at jlab.com and Amazon.

Not much bigger than a USB flash drive, the JBuds ANC 3 case is a demure 2.45-inches long, 1-inch wide and 1.64-inches tall, weighing in at less than 40 grams with the earbuds—roughly the weight of a deck of playing cards. This makes the JBuds ANC 3 incredibly small and portable for everyday use.

"Usability is a huge factor when discussing true wireless earbuds and it’s the main attraction with our newest JBuds ANC 3 true wireless earbuds,” said Win Cramer, JLab CEO. “Not only did we add active noise canceling technology to improve the overall listening experience, but we did so in a way that it can be used in a variety of situations. With JBuds ANC 3, it’s possible to get just enough listening privacy and access to the world around you with just a few taps.”

Industry-Leading Battery Life

The new JBuds ANC 3 offers a lengthy 42 hours of total playtime, with the earbuds providing more than nine hours on a single charge. With the Smart Active Noise Cancelling feature activated, the total playtime keeps to an impressive 34 hours, with more than seven of those hours in the earbuds.

Fine Tune Listening with the JLab App

Since not all users listen and hear the same way, JLab offers the ability for users to fully customize their listening experience via the JLab App. Listeners can enjoy advanced features like Safe Hearing Mode, which limits the maximum volume output to World Health Organization recommended limits. In addition to this, a complete set of EQ controls allow users to fine tune their sound by using the equalizer settings or with three default settings: JLab Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost.

Bluetooth Multipoint Accessibility

With the JBuds ANC 3 Earbuds, users can seamlessly manage their audio experience with Bluetooth Multipoint, a versatile technology enabling the earbuds to transition seamlessly between devices without having to be paired again. Devices with Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity can be paired with two devices simultaneously, ideal for users who want to use one set of earbuds to stream audio from their computer and then quickly take a call from their phone without having to unpair their device.

Listen Anywhere with Confidence

Ready for any environment whether that be in the living room or on the trail, the JBUDS ANC 3 Earbuds feature, “Movie Mode.” This low-latency setting helps guarantee flawless synchronization between the audio from a user’s TV to the JBuds ANC 3 Earbuds, reducing lag and improving the overall cinematic experience. The earbuds are also IP55 rated, demonstrating its effectiveness at repelling sweat and splashes during intense workouts.

Availability & Price

The JBuds ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds are now available in Black at www.jlab.com and Amazon for $59.99 USD. Purchase includes a two-year warranty, USB-C charging case, three soft get tips and one set of Cloud foam tips.

Technical Specifications

Smart active noise canceling (ANC) up to 25 dB with three noise control modes: ANC High, ANC Off, Be Aware (customizable levels via JLab App)

42+ hours playtime (34+ with ANC)

Customizable touch-sensitive controls for music and call management

Customizable sound profiles with the JLab App

IP55 rating to withstand sweat and splashes

Advanced noise-control ENC microphones for crystal clear calls

“Movie Mode” for low latency pairing to watch TV and movies

Google Fast Pair for locating headphones

USB-C charging case

Ships with three soft gel tips, plus a Cloud Foam tip for added comfort

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we're innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we've been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com.

