Mizuho Americas Hires Bill Featherston as Managing Director and Head of Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Bill Featherston as Managing Director and Head of Americas Research. He will report to Darlene Pasquill, Head of Equity Division, Mizuho Americas.



Featherston brings nearly 30 years of experience in equity research to Mizuho, most recently serving as Americas Director of Securities Research at Credit Suisse. Prior to that, he spent 17 years in Equity Research at UBS as an Oil & Gas Exploration & Production and integrated oil analyst where he was regularly named to Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team.

“Bill is a proven leader with a track record in managing people and developing differentiated content,” said Pasquill. “We are excited for Bill to join and look forward to seeing his positive impact and growth on our franchise.”

Featherston holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University.

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho provides M&A, restructuring and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 3,500 professionals, and its capabilities span investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Visit www.mizuhoamericas.com .

