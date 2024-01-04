ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRUSTEES APPOINT CENTRAL WYOMING COLLEGE TRUSTEE UNDERWOOD

Riverton, Wyoming, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- —Jay Nardini, Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Chair has announced Dr. Carlton Underwood’s appointment to the ACCT Finance and Audit Committee. ACCT is a national organization that brings community college leaders together to address real-world challenges and help students succeed through advocacy and education.



Based in Washington, D.C., ACCT is a major voice of community college trustees to the presidential administration, U.S. Congress, the Departments of Education and Labor, education and workforce-oriented think tanks, and more.



Dr. Carlton Underwood joined the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees in December 2012. During his service on the Board, Underwood has served as Treasurer, Vice Chair, and represented the CWC Board of Trustees on the Board of Directors for the CWC Foundation. He served as Board Chair for two years from 2020 through 2021.



The ACCT Finance and Audit Committee is responsible for monitoring executive compliance with fiscally related policies and bylaws, reviewing the annual budget, the financial audit, establishing procedures for the periodic audit of association programs and services, and reporting to the ACCT board of directors, according to the association.



“We’re grateful to the talented and insightful trustees who dedicate their time to volunteer for committees,” said ACCT President and CEO Jee Hang Lee. “Many committee members have advanced to the board of directors, and both bodies are essential to keeping ACCT focused on the needs of community college boards and the needs of institutions they serve.”



Underwood graduated from Central Wyoming College in 1997 with an Associates of Science in Accounting. He continued his higher education at the University of Wyoming having graduated in 1999 with his Bachelors of Science in Accounting. Underwood worked for the Northern Arapaho Tribe for ten years in various positions before pursuing his Master of Business Administration at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville graduating in 2010.



Dr. Underwood continued his career in various leadership positions with the Northern Arapaho Tribe until 2022. Underwood is now the Fiduciary Trust Officer for the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration under the Department of the Interior and works with both Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes in managing their trust funds assets.



Dr. Underwood graduated from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles in 2022 with his Doctor of Education Degree in Organizational Change and Leadership.



Carlton considers himself a servant leader and enjoys contributing back to the communities that Fremont County and is currently serving as Board Clerk on the Board of Trustees for Fremont County School District #14, Wyoming Indian Schools in Ethete. Carlton believes very strongly in the efforts and actions of Central Wyoming College.

Central Wyoming College's mission is to transform lives and strengthen communities through learning, leadership and connection. The college includes a main campus in Riverton, an outreach center, the Alpine Science Institute in Lander, and outreach centers in Jackson and Dubois. CWC is a designated Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution (NASNTI), and serves the largest American Indian student population in the state of Wyoming.

The Association of Community College Trustees is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and beyond.





IMAGES: https://www.cwc.edu/media-center/

All Photos Courtesy of Central Wyoming College





www.cwc.edu

https://www.acct.org/





INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Attachment