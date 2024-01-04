One Bullion Ltd. Corporate Update

OFFICER APPOINTMENTS



TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Bullion Ltd. (“One Bullion” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Adam Berk as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Berk graduated from the Cornell University with a degree in finance and hospitality management, followed by an MBA from the University of Miami. He founded Global Partners, a metal import business, focusing on international financing and marketing. Most recently, Mr. Berk was President of a renowned nutraceutical and vitamin company where he aided in acquisitions, helped grow the brand and managed the public listing. Mr. Berk’s most notable experience also includes over five years as Chairman and CEO of Stem Holdings, three years as CEO of HYD for Men, one of the first niche mass market men’s grooming companies which was acquired by private equity, and Co-CEO of Osmio, LLC. Osmio was the first patented food ordering delivery system and a global provider of internet solutions for companies to facilitate the ordering services. Osmio was acquired by SeamlessWeb which was subsequently sold to GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB) in 2013.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Berk, (i) Sheldon Inwentash and Arno Brand resigned as co-Chief Executive Officers of Company; (ii) Mr. Inwentash was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company; and (iii) Mr. Brand was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Inwentash and Mr. Brand will continue to serve as directors of the Company, together with Mr. Berk and Peter Sheppeard.

One Bullion is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain eligible persons finder's fees of cash and warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.80 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company's upcoming exploration and drilling programs on its 14 licenses comprised of the Kraaipan Gold Project ("Kraaipan") and Northern Gold Project (“Northern”), including Maitengwe and Vumba Gold Projects, and for general working capital purposes. The Company’s high-profile projects cover 8,004 km2 in the country of Botswana.

“Mr. Berk's distinguished history of success and substantial experience are accentuated by his previous roles, rendering him extraordinarily suited to steer One Bullion into a new era. The Company holds firm in its belief that Mr. Berk's extensive leadership capabilities will be instrumental in propelling One Bullion's vision, mission, strategy, and shareholder value in alignment with the current strategic plan. His involvement is anticipated to markedly amplify the Company's achievements and success,” stated Mr. Inwentash, One Bullion Chairman.

One Bullion is thrilled to share the latest promising gold discoveries and the exploration results from its Vumba Gold Project in Northern Botswana. The discovery of high-grade gold intercepts and extensive drilling indicate significant potential for further expansion. The recent drilling campaign, consisting of 50 drill holes totaling over 12,000 meters, has uncovered several high-grade gold intercepts, showcasing the site's exceptional potential and positioning One Bullion at the forefront of the largest gold mining project in Botswana.

The complete table of drilling results is below, and some key highlights are as follows:

Drilling Campaign : The comprehensive exploration program covered various targets within the Vumba Project, totaling 50 drill holes and over 12,000 meters of drilling, indicating a committed effort to thoroughly understand the site's potential.

Exceptional Gold Grades : The drill results have revealed impressive gold intercepts, including 4.00 meters at 26.86 g/t Au (Drill Hole: SD071), 2.00 meters at 15.63 g/t Au (Drill Hole: SR033), and 2.00 meters at 13.99 g/t Au (Drill Hole: ST011), among others. These high-grade findings suggest a rich gold-bearing zone within the Vumba Project area. (See table below of selected composited assay results from the drill program)

Significant Depth Potential: Deeper intercepts, such as 2.00 meters of 8.35 g/t Au at a depth of 390.00 meters (Drill Hole: ST014), demonstrate the project's potential at various depths.

Newly Identified Zones : The campaign has also led to the identification of new mineralized zones, expanding the known gold-bearing areas within the project.

The Vumba Gold Project's latest drill results are not only encouraging but also indicative of a larger gold system at play. The consistency of high-grade intercepts across different depths and locations, coupled with the discovery of new mineralized zones, suggests a robust and extensive mineralized system. One Bullion's strategic approach to exploration, combining geological expertise with advanced drilling techniques, has been instrumental in these discoveries.

Building on these promising results, One Bullion plans to expand its exploration efforts. The focus will be on further delineating the gold mineralization zones, testing new targets, and potentially increasing the number of drill sites within the project area. The company is optimistic about the potential for resource expansion and the positive impact these findings could have on our understanding of the region's geology.

"Our team is exhilarated by the significant gold intercepts and the extensive drilling coverage at Vumba. These results not only reaffirm the high potential of the Vumba Project but also pave the way for further exploration and development. We are committed to advancing our understanding of this promising region and unlocking its full potential," said Adam Berk, CEO, One Bullion.

One Bullion remains dedicated to responsible and sustainable exploration practices. As we continue to explore and expand the Vumba Gold Project, we look forward to keeping our stakeholders updated on our progress and the exciting opportunities ahead.





Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Lab Au PPM Lab Au PPM Labels SD071 41.00 45.00 4.00 26.86 4.00m @ 26.86 LAB Au_ppm SR033 23.00 25.00 2.00 15.63 2.00m @ 15.63 LAB Au_ppm ST011 116.00 118.00 2.00 13.99 2.00m @ 13.99 LAB Au_ppm SR101 20.00 23.00 3.00 12.23 3.00m @ 12.23 LAB Au_ppm ST014 390.00 392.00 2.00 8.35 2.00m @ 8.35 LAB Au_ppm SR052 10.00 11.00 1.00 8.34 1.00m @ 8.34 LAB Au_ppm SR002 46.00 47.00 1.00 8.05 1.00m @ 8.05 LAB Au_ppm SR043 18.00 22.00 4.00 7.28 4.00m @ 7.28 LAB Au_ppm SR113 37.00 39.00 2.00 7.01 2.00m @ 7.01 LAB Au_ppm SR119 57.00 59.00 2.00 7.00 2.00m @7.00 LAB Au_ppm SR100 22.00 24.00 2.00 6.30 2.00m @6.30 LAB Au_ppm SR088 54.00 61.00 7.00 6.30 7.00m @ 6.30 LAB Au_ppm ST015 48.00 50.00 2.00 4.86 2.00m @4.86 LAB Au_ppm SR033 16.00 18.00 2.00 4.86 2.00m @4.86 LAB Au_ppm SR041 3.00 16.00 13.00 4.75 13.00m @ 4.75 LAB Au_ppm SR105 58.00 59.00 1.00 4.55 1.00m @ 4.55 LAB Au_ppm SR062 36.00 37.00 1.00 4.35 1.00m @4.35 LAB Au_ppm SD076 95.00 96.10 1.10 4.19 1.10m @ 4.19 LAB Au_ppm SR115 71.00 74.00 3.00 4.14 3.00m @ 4.14 LAB Au_ppm SR090 79.00 83.00 4.00 3.98 4.00m @3.98 LAB Au_ppm SR033 33.00 37.00 4.00 3.72 4.00m @ 3.72 LAB Au_ppm SR104 55.00 56.00 1.00 3.32 1.00m @ 3.32LAB Au_ppm SR109 9.00 10.00 1.00 3.28 1.00m @ 3.28 LAB Au_ppm SR014 23.00 26.00 3.00 3.23 3.00m @ 3.23 LAB Au_ppm SR034 39.00 43.00 4.00 3.06 4.00m @ 3.06 LAB Au_ppm ST015 262.00 264.00 2.00 3.00 2.00m @3.00 LAB Au_ppm ST015 106.00 112.00 6.00 2.98 6.00m @2.98 LAB Au_ppm SR096 54.00 56.00 2.00 2.88 2.00m @ 2.88 LAB Au_ppm SD070 23.00 23.84 0.84 2.81 0.84m @ 2.81 LAB Au_ppm SR095 44.00 46.00 2.00 2.76 2.00m @ 2.76 LAB Au_ppm SR050 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.59 1.00m @ 2.59 LAB Au_ppm SD074 89.33 93.00 3.67 2.53 3.67m @ 2.53 LAB Au_ppm SR032 4.00 5.00 1.00 2.52 1.00m @ 2.52 LAB Au_ppm SD075 30.50 31.00 0.50 2.48 0.50m @ 2.48 LAB Au_ppm SR093 10.00 13.00 3.00 2.22 3.00m @ 2.22 LAB Au_ppm ST013 140.00 146.00 6.00 2.21 6.00m @2.21 LAB Au_ppm SR114 55.00 58.00 3.00 2.20 3.00m @ 2.20 LAB Au_ppm SR096 73.00 77.00 4.00 2.17 4.00m @2.17 LAB Au_ppm SR103 50.00 52.00 2.00 2.16 2.00m @2.16 LAB Au_ppm ST013 148.00 150.00 2.00 2.05 2.00m @ 2.05 LAB Au_ppm SR088 62.00 64.00 2.00 2.01 2.00m @ 2.01 LAB Au_ppm ST007 12.00 14.00 2.00 1.93 2.00m @ 1.93 LAB Au_ppm SR102 41.00 43.00 2.00 1.81 2.00m @ 1.81 LAB Au_ppm SR098 97.00 104.00 7.00 1.80 7.00m @ 1.80 LAB Au_ppm SR097 84.00 85.00 1.00 1.80 1.00m @ 1.80 LAB Au_ppm SR083 5.00 28.00 23.00 1.74 23.00m @ 1.74 LAB Au_ppm SR108 27.00 39.00 12.00 1.73 12.00m @ 1.73 LAB Au_ppm SR033 27.00 31.00 4.00 1.71 4.00m @ 1.71 LAB Au_ppm SR109 85.00 86.00 1.00 1.68 1.00m @ 1.68 LAB Au_ppm SR033 39.00 42.00 3.00 1.59 3.00m @ 1.59 LAB Au_ppm SR003 49.00 51.00 2.00 1.53 2.00m @ 1.53 LAB Au_ppm SR002 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.46 2.00m @ 1.46 LAB Au_ppm SR006 0.00 10.00 10.00 1.45 10.00m @ 1.45 LAB Au_ppm SR064 52.00 54.00 2.00 1.45 2.00m @ 1.45 LAB Au_ppm SR034 46.00 50.00 4.00 1.44 4.00m @ 1.44 LAB Au_ppm SR037 35.00 37.00 2.00 1.44 2.00m @ 1.44 LAB Au_ppm SR084 30.00 47.00 17.00 1.41 17.00m @ 1.41 LAB Au_ppm SD073 75.00 76.97 1.97 1.40 1.97m @ 1.40 LAB Au_ppm SR005 16.00 28.00 12.00 1.39 12.00m @ 1.39 LAB Au_ppm SR086 69.00 82.00 13.00 1.37 13.00m @ 1.37 LAB Au_ppm SR051 0.00 7.00 7.00 1.32 7.00m @ 1.32 LAB Au_ppm SD075 98.56 99.00 0.44 1.32 0.44m @ 1.32 LAB Au_ppm SR089 60.00 61.00 1.00 1.31 1.00m @ 1.31 LAB Au_ppm SR004 28.00 47.00 19.00 1.30 19.00m @ 1.30 LAB Au_ppm SR036 0.00 1.00 1.00 1.29 1.00m @ 1.29 LAB Au_ppm SR006 45.00 49.00 4.00 1.26 4.00m @ 1.26 LAB Au_ppm SR018 35.00 39.00 4.00 1.22 4.00m @ 1.22 LAB Au_ppm SR012 0.00 2.00 2.00 1.22 2.00m @ 1.22 LAB Au_ppm SR067 8.00 10.00 2.00 1.20 2.00m @ 1.20 LAB Au_ppm ST013 170.00 172.00 2.00 1.18 2.00m @ 1.18 LAB Au_ppm SR113 15.00 17.00 2.00 1.15 2.00m @ 1.15 LAB Au_ppm SR113 55.00 57.00 2.00 1.15 2.00m @ 1.15 LAB Au_ppm SR113 52.00 56.00 4.00 1.14 4.00m @ 1.14 LAB Au_ppm SR109 19.00 22.00 3.00 1.14 3.00m @ 1.14 LAB Au_ppm ST026 158.00 176.00 18.00 1.14 18.00m @ 1.14 LAB Au_ppm SD070 12.00 17.00 5.00 1.13 5.00m @ 1.13 LAB Au_ppm SR112 21.00 24.00 3.00 1.13 3.00m @ 1.13 LAB Au_ppm SR107 8.00 1.00 5.00 1.13 5.00m @ 1.13 LAB Au_ppm SR085 38.00 64.00 26.00 1.11 26.00m @1.11 LAB Au_ppm SR056 38.00 39.00 1.00 1.09 1.00m@ 1.09 LAB Au_ppm SR007 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.08 1.00m@ 1.08 LAB Au_ppm SR012 30.00 32.00 2.00 1.06 2.00m @ 1.06 LAB Au_ppm SR108 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.05 1.00m @ 1.05 LAB Au_ppm SR016 11.00 15.00 4.00 1.04 4.00m @ 1.04 LAB Au_ppm SR064 62.00 66.00 4.00 1.03 4.00m @ 1.03 LAB Au_ppm SR097 44.00 45.00 1.00 1.03 1.00m @ 1.03 LAB Au_ppm ST001 206.00 208.00 2.00 1.02 2.00m @ 1.02 LAB Au_ppm SR079 19.00 28.00 9.00 1.02 9.00m @ 1.02 LAB Au_ppm VUDD001 31.00 39.00 8.00 0.84 8.00m @ 0.84 LAB Au_ppm and 40.00 46.00 6.00 0.55 6.00m @ 0.55 LAB Au_ppm VUDD002 59.00 71.00 12.00 0.77 12.00m @ 0.77 LAB Au_ppm and 103.00 105.00 2.00 1.21 2.00m @ 1.21 LAB Au_ppm VUDD003 26.00 27.00 1.00 0.60 1.00m @ 0.60 LAB Au_ppm and 28.00 29.00 1.00 0.64 1.00m @0.64 LAB Au_ppm and 71.00 72.00 1.00 6.45 1.00m @ 6.45 LAB Au_ppm and 104.00 107.00 3.00 0.52 3.00m @ 0.52 LAB Au_ppm and 110.00 115.00 5.00 0.93 5.00m @ 0.93 LAB Au_ppm and 142.00 145.00 3.00 1.35 3.00m@ 1.35 LAB Au_ppm VUDD004 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.56 1.00m @0.56 LAB Au_ppm and 73.00 75.00 2.00 0.52 2.00m @ 0.52 LAB Au_ppm and 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.59 1.00m @ 0.59 LAB Au_ppm and 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.53 1.00m @ 0.53 LAB Au_ppm and 124.00 134.00 10.00 0.79 10.00m @ 0.79 LAB Au_ppm and 152.00 153.00 1.00 1.11 1.00m @ 1.11 LAB Au_ppm and 158.00 160.00 2.00 1.34 2.00m @ 1.34 LAB Au_ppm and 161.00 162.00 1.00 2.85 1.00m @ 2.85 LAB Au_ppm VUDD005 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.50 1.00m @ 0.50 LAB Au_ppm and 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.83 1.00m @ 0.83 LAB Au_ppm VUDD006 20.00 22.00 2.00 0.50 2.00m@ 0.50 LAB Au_ppm and 47.00 48.00 1.00 0.54 1.00m @ 0.54 LAB Au_ppm and 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.71 1.00m @ 0.71 LAB Au_ppm VUDD007 74.00 76.00 2.00 1.12 2.00m @ 1.12 LAB Au_ppm VUDD008 55.00 48.00 3.00 0.54 3.00m @ 0.54 LAB Au_ppm VUDD009 38.00 43.00 5.00 0.58 5.00m @ 0.58 LAB Au_ppm and 72.00 73.00 1.00 1.05 1.00m @ 1.05 LAB Au_ppm and 95.00 99.00 4.00 0.70 4.00m @0.70 LAB Au_ppm VUDD0010 50.00 53.00 3.00 0.58 3.00m @ 0.58 LAB Au_ppm and 54.00 55.00 1.00 6.23 1.00m @ 6.23 LAB Au_ppm and 56.00 58.00 2.00 9.91 2.00m @ 9.91 LAB Au_ppm and 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.61 1.00m @ 0.61 LAB Au_ppm and 82.00 84.00 2.00 1.72 2.00m @ 1.72 LAB Au_ppm and 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.74 1.00m @ 0.74 LAB Au_ppm and 102.00 103.00 1.00 1.08 1.00m @ 1.08 LAB Au_ppm VUDD011 74.00 75.00 1.00 0.51 1.00m @ 0.51 LAB Au_ppm and 77.00 80.00 3.00 0.70 3.00m @ 0.70 LAB Au_ppm and 117.00 119.00 2.00 2.72 2.00m @ 2.72 LAB Au_ppm VUDD012 20.00 21.00 1.00 0.65 1.00m @ 0.65 LAB Au_ppm and 89.00 92.00 3.00 0.97 3.00m @ 0.97 LAB Au_ppm and 111.00 114.00 3.00 1.23 3.00m @ 1.23 LAB Au_ppm and 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.52 1.00m @ 0.52 LAB Au_ppm and 160.00 163.00 3.00 0.89 3.00m@ 0.89 LAB Au_ppm VUDD013 194.00 196.00 2.00 0.64 2.00m @ 0.64 LAB Au_ppm VUDD014 112.00 114.00 2.00 0.66 2.00m @ 0.66 LAB Au_ppm and 116.00 117.00 1.00 1.87 1.00m @ 1.87 LAB Au_ppm and 212.00 213.00 1.00 0.84 1.00m @ 0.84 LAB Au_ppm VUDD015 170.00 174.00 4.00 0.92 4.00m @ 0.92 LAB Au_ppm and 170.00 182.00 3.00 5.81 3.00m @ 5.81 LAB Au_ppm and 201.00 205.00 4.00 0.82 4.00m @ 0.82 LAB Au_ppm and 206.00 212.00 6.00 1.54 6.00m @ 1.54 LAB Au_ppm and 286.00 289.00 3.00 0.52 3.00m @ 0.52 LAB Au_ppm VUDD016 57.00 58.00 1.00 0.77 1.00m @ 0.77 LAB Au_ppm and 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.55 1.00m @ 0.55 LAB Au_ppm



Potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on One Bullion's properties, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any such target being delineated as a mineral resource. For further details please contact:

One Bullion Limited

Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer

ALB9370@gmail.com, 917-690-7556

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms currently proposed or at all and risks relating to completion of future exploration activities as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential size and composition of the Offering. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.