MedVet Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer to Lead Healthcare Innovation

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet, the leader in specialty and emergency healthcare for pets, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Lauren Boyd as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). The role was previously held by Dr. Michael Podell, who has retired from this role but remains active with MedVet as a member of MedVet’s Board of Directors and in serving as Senior Vice President of Healthcare.



Dr. Boyd brings deep leadership experience and passion for building cohesive, high-performing teams. She has established herself as a respected clinician and leader in the veterinary profession. Dr. Boyd received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in Columbus, OH. She completed an internship in small animal medicine and surgery at Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center in Norwalk, CT, and an internal medicine residency at Animal Medical Center in New York City, NY. Along with numerous clinical accomplishments, Dr. Boyd has demonstrated aptitude for building leaders by fostering continuous learning and through mentorship and training.

In her role as CMO, Dr. Boyd oversees the development and execution of MedVet’s healthcare strategy, working in partnership with Jennifer Kerestan, Chief Clinical Officer. Together, they lead a team of talented and compassionate veterinary medical professionals who are collaboratively driving innovation in care and experience, optimizing clinical processes, and ensuring every patient receives exceptional care for the best possible patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lauren to our leadership team," said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, CEO. "Her extensive experience and visionary leadership will help us advance our mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets as we continue to support and grow our current hospitals and open new ones."

Dr. Boyd expressed her excitement about joining MedVet, stating, “MedVet has an incredible reputation for leading specialty veterinary healthcare. I am honored to be part of shaping the organization’s future as the best place in our profession to give and receive care.”

With Dr. Boyd as the new CMO, MedVet reinforces its commitment to remaining veterinarian owned and led. As the profession’s largest independent network of emergency and specialty hospitals for pets, MedVet continues to be well positioned for expertly and compassionately addressing the evolving needs of their patients, clients, and colleagues in the communities they serve.

About MedVet

MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 35 years, MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.