Weidmüller OMNIMATE® 4.0 Fixed & Pluggable Terminal Blocks Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Weidmüller, is featuring the OMNIMATE® 4.0 Fixed & Pluggable Terminal Blocks.

The OMNIMATE® 4.0 leverages tool-free installation to reduce installation times. The SNAP IN connection points accept stripped conductors and provide both an audible and tactile snap to ensure the installer has created a secure connection. Even flexible conductors without ferrules can quickly and easily be installed.

These 5.00mm pitch pluggable terminal blocks are available in vertical, right-angle, and inverted right-angle headers as well as the fixed are available in vertical and right-angle orientations. The OMNIMATE® 4.0 can accommodate 2 to 12 poles.

OMNIMATE® reduces installation times and ensures a secure connection. This makes the 4.0 series an ideal candidate for solar and control device applications. The modular nature of these terminal blocks promotes flexibility and allows for easy reconfiguration to meet the demands of future updates.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Weidmüller

Weidmüller is a leading provider of solutions for the transmission of power, data, and control signals in industrial environments. The company develops, produces, and sells industrial electronics, network infrastructure components, and connectivity solutions. Weidmüller has locations in more than 80 countries.

