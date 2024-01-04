Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2023 was $55.63, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4%. This compares with the 11.8% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2023, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2023 was $34.73, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 9.5%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:

Industrials 25.3% Information Technology 21.9% Energy 12.4% Financials 10.8% Consumer Discretionary 10.8% Materials 10.7% Real Estate 4.6% Communication Services 2.0% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8% Health Care 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 4.7% TFI International Inc. 4.7% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.5% Apple Inc. 3.7% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.5% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.3% WSP Global Inc. 3.3% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.2% Mastercard Incorporated 3.0% Bank of Montreal 2.7%