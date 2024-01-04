Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2023 was $55.63, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4%. This compares with the 11.8% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2023, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2023 was $34.73, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 9.5%.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:
|Industrials
|25.3%
|Information Technology
|21.9%
|Energy
|12.4%
|Financials
|10.8%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.8%
|Materials
|10.7%
|Real Estate
|4.6%
|Communication Services
|2.0%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.8%
|Health Care
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2023 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.7%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.7%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.5%
|Apple Inc.
|3.7%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.5%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.3%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.3%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.2%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.0%
|Bank of Montreal
|2.7%
