REVIV3 Procare Company Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Net Sales (revenue) increased 25.1% to a record $8.4 million for the second quarter ended November 30, 2023, as compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit (as a percentage of Net Sales) was 74.3% as compared to 74.9% for the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of Net Sales was 59.3% as compared to 60.2% for the prior year period.
  • Net Income increased 40.1% to a record $1,018,075 as compared to $726,900 for the prior year period.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviv3 Procare Company (“Reviv3,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVIV), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2023.

“We delivered another strong quarter, growing our net sales by approximately twenty-five percent and net income by approximately forty percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This quarter marks our sixth consecutive profitable quarter, which we believe is reflective of our continued focus on profitability while maintaining aggressive growth through market expansion and product innovation,” remarked Jeff Toghraie, CEO.


Financial Tables


REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
  November 30, 2023  May 31, 2023 
  (Unaudited)     
         
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash $5,962,431  $4,832,682 
Accounts receivable, net  953,315   417,016 
Inventory, net  2,352,215   1,311,864 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,068,767   801,360 
         
Total Current Assets  10,336,728   7,362,922 
         
OTHER ASSETS:        
Property and equipment, net  211,036   157,463 
Intangible assets, net  343,924   382,674 
Right of use asset  69,911   101,845 
Other assets  12,195   12,195 
Goodwill  2,152,215   2,152,215 
         
Total Other Assets  2,789,281   2,806,392 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $13,126,009  $10,169,314 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $1,922,159  $908,606 
Customer deposits  100,889   183,688 
Equipment payable, current  550   2,200 
Contract liabilities, current  1,050,420   827,106 
Notes payable, current  3,270   172,588 
Due to related party  132,860   158,072 
Lease liability, current  71,374   65,824 
Income tax liability  661,295   230,913 
Other current liabilities  534,067   305,664 
         
Total Current Liabilities  4,476,884   2,854,661 
         
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:        
Notes payable, long term  144,661    
Lease liability, long term     36,752 
Contract liabilities, long term  557,763   605,942 
         
Total Long Term Liabilities  702,424   642,694 
         
Total Liabilities  5,179,308   3,497,355 
         
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2023 and May 31, 2023, respectively  25,000   25,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 117,076,949 shares issued, and outstanding as of November 30, 2023 and May 31, 2023  11,708   11,708 
Additional paid-in capital  10,204,458   10,102,243 
Accumulated deficit  (2,294,465)  (3,466,992)
         
Total Stockholders’ Equity  7,946,701   6,671,959 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $13,126,009  $10,169,314 
         



REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
                 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  November 30,  November 30, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
             
Sales, net  $8,421,677  $6,731,999  $14,527,946  $10,969,357 
                 
Cost of sales  2,163,738   1,692,965   3,622,441   2,647,669 
                 
Gross profit  6,257,939   5,039,034   10,905,505   8,321,688 
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Marketing and selling expenses  3,672,780   3,098,898   6,879,621   5,076,874 
Compensation and related taxes  204,646   509,339   484,635   790,027 
Professional and consulting expenses  491,328   213,205   918,103   679,655 
General and administrative  625,273   232,597   1,185,477   590,736 
                 
Total Operating Expenses  4,994,027   4,054,039   9,467,836   7,137,292 
                 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  1,263,912   984,995   1,437,669   1,184,396 
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                
Gain on settlement  79,182      79,182   50,500 
Other income  3,189      13,024    
Interest income  37,825   4,704   76,318   6,541 
Interest expense and other finance charges  (1,640)  (1,755)  (3,284)  (3,213)
                 
Other Income (Expense), Net  118,556   2,949   165,240   53,828 
                 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  1,382,468   987,944   1,602,909   1,238,224 
                 
Provision for income taxes  364,393   261,044   430,382   335,797 
                 
NET INCOME $1,018,075  $726,900  $1,172,527  $902,427 
                 
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:                
Basic $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
Diluted $0.00  $0.00  $0.00  $0.00 
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:                
Basic  117,076,949   115,226,893   117,076,949   108,779,476 
Diluted  372,451,949   368,993,486   372,451,949   341,429,203 



REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
(UNAUDITED)
 
For the six months ended November 30, 2023
     Common Stock  Additional     Total 
  Preferred Stock  Issued  Paid-in  Accumulated  Stockholders’ 
  Shares  Amount  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Equity 
Balance, May 31, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   117,076,949  $11,708  $10,102,243  $(3,466,992) $6,671,959 
                             
Stock options expense              102,215      102,215 
                             
Net income for the six months ended November 30, 2023                 1,172,527   1,172,527 
                             
Balance, November 30, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   117,076,949  $11,708  $10,204,458  $(2,294,465) $7,946,701 


For the three months ended November 30, 2023
 
        Common Stock  Additional     Total 
  Preferred Stock  Issued  Paid-in  Accumulated  Stockholders’ 
  Shares  Amount  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Equity 
Balance, August 31, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   117,076,949  $11,708  $10,153,350  $(3,312,540) $6,877,518 
                             
Stock options expense              51,108      51,108 
                             
Net income for the three months ended November 30, 2023                 1,018,075   1,018,075 
                             
Balance, November 30, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   117,076,949  $11,708  $10,204,458  $(2,294,465) $7,946,701 


For the six months ended November 30, 2022
 
        Common Stock  Additional     Total 
  Preferred Stock  Issued  Paid-in  Accumulated  Stockholders’ 
  Shares  Amount  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Equity 
Balance, May 31, 2022    $   41,945,881  $4,195  $5,472,084  $(5,291,567) $184,712 
                             
Shares issued for acquisition of business  250,000,000   25,000   73,183,893   7,318   3,975,162      4,007,480 
                             
Stock options expense              124,145      124,145 
                             
Shares to be issued for cash        1,426,391   143   327,907      328,050 
                             
Net income for the six months ended November 30, 2022                 902,427   902,427 
                             
Balance, November 30, 2022  250,000,000  $25,000   116,556,165  $11,656  $9,899,298  $(4,389,140) $5,546,814 


For the three months ended November 30, 2022 
        Common Stock  Additional     Total 
  Preferred Stock  Issued  Paid-in  Accumulated  Stockholders’ 
  Shares  Amount  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Equity 
Balance, August 31, 2022  250,000,000  $25,000   115,129,774  $11,513  $9,544,529  $(5,116,040) $4,465,002 
                             
Stock options expense              26,862      26,862 
                             
Shares to be issued for cash        1,426,391   143   327,907      328,050 
                             
Net income for the three months ended November 30, 2022                 726,900   726,900 
                             
Balance, November 30, 2022  250,000,000  $25,000   116,556,165  $11,656  $9,899,298  $(4,389,140) $5,546,814 



REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)		 
       
  For the Six Months Ended 
  November 30, 
  2023  2022 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $1,172,527  $902,427 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  56,022   43,015 
Bad debts  64,327   105,975 
Deposit used in rent      8,385 
Stock based compensation  102,215   124,145 
Gain on settlement  (79,182)  (50,500)
Amortization of prepaid expense     3,159 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (600,626)  (563,594)
Inventory  (1,040,351)  (447,830)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (267,407)  (243,010)
Deposits     (12,195)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,092,735   651,365 
Other current liabilities  576,718   1,327,096 
Contract liabilities  175,135   347,757 
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  1,252,113   2,196,195 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Cash acquired on business acquisition     1,066,414 
Purchase of property and equipment  (70,845)  (54,400)
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (70,845)  1,012,014 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Cash raised for common stock to be issued     328,050 
Repayment of equipment financing  (1,650)  (1,750)
Repayment of note payable  (24,657)  (1,462)
Advances (payments) from a related party  (25,212)  111,392 
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (51,519)  436,230 
         
NET INCREASE IN CASH  1,129,749   3,644,439 
         
CASH - Beginning of period  4,832,682   373,731 
         
CASH - End of period $5,962,431  $4,018,170 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $3,284  $250 
Income taxes $  $ 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Stock issued for asset purchase agreement $  $4,007,480 
Tangible assets (excluding cash) acquired in business combination $  $1,740,729 
Intangible assets acquired in business combination $  $456,945 
Goodwill acquired in business combination $  $2,152,215 
Liabilities assumed in business combination $  $1,408,823 


About Reviv3

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company’s website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as ”believe,” “focus,” and “growth,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause Reviv3’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3’s ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) Reviv3’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support Reviv3’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including continued integration of the AXIL® brand; (iv) Reviv3’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of Reviv3’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3’s earnings; and (vii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on Reviv3’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Israel-Hamas conflict and the ongoing impact of worldwide pandemics and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:
Reviv3 Investor Relations Team
(888) 638-8883
investors@reviv3.com 