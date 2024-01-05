HERE Technologies retains No. 1 spot in Counterpoint’s Location Platform Effectiveness Index 2023

HERE secures top spot for the 7th consecutive year thanks to its rich map data, platform capabilities, key partnerships and growing customer base across verticals.



Amsterdam – In the latest Counterpoint Technology Location Platform Effectiveness Index, HERE Technologies has once again secured its leadership position as the No. 1 location platform vendor globally.

Industry analysts at Counterpoint Research have credited HERE’s achievement to maintaining map data richness, robust platform capabilities, strategic partnerships, and an expanding customer base across industries. HERE stands out by leading in eight out of 10 categories and 44 out of 84 sub-categories, showcasing its comprehensive domain expertise in location technology.

Mohit Sharma, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research said, “HERE's sustained dominance in the Location Platform Effectiveness Index underscores its commitment to excellence and continuous innovation. The company’s ability to adapt to industry trends and consistently deliver cutting-edge solutions is truly commendable.”

The Index points to HERE UniMap, a revolutionary, highly automated mapping technology with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at its core. UniMap has the capability of building on top of the world's best map built by HERE with private map content, allowing customers to create and customize maps with unmatched freshness, speed and accuracy.

HERE was also recognized for its location platform offering across verticals. This year’s Index highlighted HERE Road Alerts and Automated Driving Zones for the automotive industry alongside critical geospatial tools for enterprises, including the HERE Anonymizer tool, on-prem location services, and private mapping capabilities. According to Counterpoint, HERE remains at the forefront of AI and machine learning algorithm integration, evident in its services like electric vehicle charging point availability predictions and routing solutions to optimize supply chains.

Mike Nefkens, CEO at HERE Technologies said, “Year after year, HERE demonstrates deep leadership in the location technology space. This consistent pole position reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are proud to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a dynamic and evolving digital landscape and be the industry's preferred location platform provider.”

The 2023 Counterpoint Technology Location Platform Effectiveness Index analyzed 28 of the world’s leading mapping and location platform vendors using its proprietary Competitive Ranking and Evaluation (CORE) framework. This comprehensive and detailed evaluation is based on more than 80 key capabilities spanning ten categories – maps data, location intelligence, location services, data platform, AI capabilities, sustainability, developer ecosystem, partners, business performance and customer growth.

For more information, read the latest Counterpoint Technology Location Platform Effectiveness Index.

