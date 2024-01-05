SEIU Local 2: Pete’s Frootique Workers Ratify First Collective Agreement

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at the Sobeys-owned Pete’s Frootique in Halifax have ratified their first collective agreement this evening. The members of SEIU Local 2 had been on strike since November 18, 2023.

Pickets and actions scheduled for the Saturday January 6 National Day of Action have been cancelled.

SEIU Local 2 would like to thank allies and community members for all the incredible support the workers received during the strike.

Details about the agreement will be available in the coming days. Representatives will be available for comment next week.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.