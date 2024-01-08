Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 8 January 2024 – 8AM CET

Disclosure notification from AOC Pharma S.à r.l. – passing 10% threshold

On 27 December 2023, Fagron received a notification pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies from AOC Pharma S.à r.l., an entity controlled by the value investor Active Ownership, that its shareholding crossed the 10% disclosure threshold as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on 19 December 2023.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron:

“It is very pleasing to see Active Ownership has continued to increase its position in Fagron having initially entered the stock in October 2022. Klaus Röhrig also joined the Fagron Board in May 2023 as Active Ownership’s representative, and we have developed an excellent working relationship benefitting from their broad experience and expertise. Fagron is the global leader in the niche pharmaceutical compounding market, and we remain committed to creating value for all our stakeholders over the coming years.”

Klaus Röhrig, founding partner of Active Ownership and member of Fagron’s Board of Directors:

"By increasing our stake to more than 10 per cent of the shares, we are expressing our confidence in Fagron’s future development and our trust in its outstanding management team. The company perfectly matches our investment strategy: not only is Fagron a leading player in robust niche markets with promising growth prospects, it also generates a strong and resilient operating cash flow and has an excellent reputation as a reliable business partner. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the management and Board of Directors and supporting the company in the long term with our expertise in the healthcare sector and our network."

Notification AOC Pharma S.à r.l.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 19 December 2023, AOC Pharma S.à r.l. held a total of 8,102,492 voting rights. Based on the denominator of 73,228,904 (total number of voting rights), this corresponds with 11.06% of the total number of voting rights.

AOC Pharma S.à r.l. is controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. is the general partner of Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. On 1 October 2019, an agreement was concluded by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS regarding the appointment of Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. as AIFM (alternative investment fund manager) for Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Pursuant to this agreement and appointment Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l will exercise the voting rights with respect to shares held by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. and Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. are both jointly controlled by two shareholders, Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd. Active Ownership Advisors GmbH is controlled by Florian Schuhbauer. Active Ownership Investments Ltd. is controlled by Active Ownership LP, which is controlled by Active Ownership Management Ltd, which is controlled by Klaus Röhrig.

The notification of Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. can be viewed via this link.

Further information

Karen Berg

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

Press contact Active Ownership

Marie Huyghe

Tel. +32 474 97 39 36

mh@whyte.be

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

About Active Ownership

Active Ownership is an independent, partner-managed investment firm operating primarily in Continental Europe and Scandinavia. From offices in Frankfurt, Vienna, Luxembourg and Stockholm, its team performs deep fundamental research on companies where there is an opportunity for sustainable value creation. Investing with a long-term horizon, Active Ownership works constructively with boards and management to allow companies to reach their full potential. Active Ownership’s investor base consists primarily of foundations, family offices and other institutional investors. www.activeownership.lu

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

