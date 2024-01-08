AXNX Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Axonics to Boston Scientific

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the $71.00 per share in cash pursuant to which Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX) (“Axonics”) has agreed to be sold to Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific”). The sales price is below the price target of multiple Wall Street analysts.



If you remain an Axonics shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/axonics/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On January 8, 2023, Axonics announced that it had agreed to be sold for $71.00 per share in cash to Boston Scientific.

“We are investigating whether the Axonics Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Axonics shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Axonics shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Notably, according to TipRanks, the sales price of $71.00 per share is below the price target of multiple Wall Street analysts, including Wells Fargo: $77.00; Morgan Stanley: $76.00; Mizuho Securities: $75.00; Bank of America Securities: $75.00; Piper Sandler: $75.00; C.L. King: $75.00; and Truist Financial: $73.00.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com