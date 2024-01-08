Round Table Pizza Announces Debut in Oklahoma and Arkansas

Latest Development Deal Brings 16 Restaurants to Two New States

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal set to bring the iconic California-based pizza chain to Oklahoma and Arkansas. The new deal will bring a total of 10 Round Table Pizza franchised restaurants to Oklahoma and an additional six franchised locations to Arkansas over the next six years.

“The future is promising for Round Table Pizza as we continue to see the brand grow with new development commitments in existing markets and new markets such as Oklahoma and Arkansas,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “We look forward to working with our franchisee AF Ventures LLC in their development of the Round Table Pizza brand throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas and can’t wait to begin serving customers Round Table Pizza in these new states.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge. Customers can enjoy the chain’s signature handmade pizzas, salads, baked to perfection Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings and more.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “should,” “estimate,” “will,” “plans,” “forecast,” and similar expressions, and reflect our expectations concerning the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

