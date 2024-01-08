Semiconductor Market to Surpass USD 1470.51 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rising Demand for Electronics and Emergence of 5G Technology | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Semiconductor Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 729.39 billion in 2022, with a projected expansion to USD 1470.51 billion by 2030. Anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.16% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

A semiconductor is a crucial component in the field of electronics, characterized by its ability to conduct electrical currents under specific conditions. Typically made from materials such as silicon, semiconductors play a fundamental role in the construction of electronic devices. Their unique property of modulating electrical conductivity allows them to act as the foundation for transistors, diodes, and integrated circuits, forming the backbone of modern electronic systems. As technology advances, the semiconductor industry continues to push the boundaries of innovation, contributing significantly to the evolution of electronic devices and applications.

Market Analysis

The semiconductor market's growth is propelled by several key drivers. Technological advancements, such as the development of 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT), fuel the demand for high-performance semiconductors. Additionally, the automotive industry's increasing integration of semiconductor components for electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems contributes to market growth. The rising demand for consumer electronics, coupled with ongoing research and development, further amplifies the market's expansion. Understanding and capitalizing on these growth drivers are essential for stakeholders aiming to stay competitive in this rapidly evolving landscape. The integration of AI and ML in various industries, ranging from healthcare and finance to manufacturing, necessitates sophisticated semiconductor solutions. AI-driven applications demand powerful processors, memory solutions, and specialized hardware, propelling the market forward. As AI continues to permeate diverse sectors, the demand for cutting-edge semiconductor technologies will only intensify.

Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 729.39 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 1470.51 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.16% by 2023-2030 Market Drivers Increased 5G deployment and rising demand for 5G smartphones

Considerable government assistance Market Opportunities Penetration of cutting-edge technologies throughout several industries

Increasing need for memory chips that are quick and efficient in industry Impact Analysis Report Covers: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact Of Russian Ukraine War

Impact Of Ongoing Recession

Key Takeaway from Semiconductor Market Study

Within the semiconductor market, specific segments stand out for their dominance, with processors and Copper-Copper (Cu-Cu) connection Integrated Circuits (ICs) taking the lead. Processors, the brains behind electronic devices, continue to evolve to meet the increasing demands of computational power.

Meanwhile, Cu-Cu connection ICs, leveraging copper-based interconnects, offer enhanced performance and energy efficiency. The combined dominance of these segments underscores the industry's focus on advancing computing capabilities and interconnect technologies, shaping the future of semiconductor applications.

Recent Developments

The Murugappa Group has set its sights on a significant foray, allocating an impressive $791 million towards this endeavor. The decision by the Murugappa Group to enter the semiconductor business aligns with global trends, where demand for advanced electronic components continues to surge.

Japan has taken a parallel step towards fortifying its position in the semiconductor realm by forming strategic alliances. Collaborating with Rapidus, a key player in semiconductor manufacturing, and TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), Japan aims to accelerate its semiconductor capabilities.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The semiconductor market operates within a dynamic framework influenced by various factors. Key drivers include technological innovations, expanding applications in diverse industries, and the demand for high-performance computing. However, restraints such as supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory challenges can impede growth. The industry also faces challenges like rapid technological obsolescence and environmental concerns. Additionally, threats such as intellectual property theft and global economic uncertainties underscore the need for a resilient and adaptable approach within the market. Tackling these dynamics requires a strategic blend of innovation, risk management, and market foresight for sustained success in this competitive arena.

Key Regional Developments

The semiconductor market is a dynamic landscape shaped by regional factors that influence its growth and development. Different regions exhibit unique trends and challenges, impacting the overall market dynamics. Asia-Pacific, for instance, has emerged as a powerhouse in semiconductor manufacturing, driven by the presence of key players and favorable economic conditions. Meanwhile, North America and Europe contribute to innovation and research, playing pivotal roles in technological advancements. Understanding these regional dynamics is crucial for stakeholders, as it allows for strategic planning and targeted market approaches to harness the diverse opportunities present in each geography.

Impact of Recession

The semiconductor market, known for its cyclical nature, is not immune to the economic challenges posed by recessions. The ongoing recession has presented both obstacles and opportunities for the market. On one hand, reduced consumer spending may impact the demand for electronic devices, affecting semiconductor sales. On the other hand, increased reliance on technology for remote work and communication could drive demand for certain semiconductor applications. Navigating these complexities requires a nuanced understanding of the market, allowing industry players to adapt strategies and mitigate risks during economic downturns.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Semiconductor Market Segmentation, By Type

8.1 Global Semiconductor Market, By Chips

8.1.1 Semiconductor Chips Market, By Product (by value)

8.1.1.1 Logic Chips by product

8.1.1.1.1Microprocessors

8.1.1.1.2 Microcontrollers

8.1.1.2 Memory Chips

8.1.1.2.1 Random-Access Memory (RAM)

8.1.1.2.2 Read-Only Memory (ROM)

8.1.1.3 Analog Chips

8.1.1.4 Complex Systems-on-a-Chip

8.1.1.5 Application-Specific Integrated Chips (ASICs)

8.1.2 Semiconductor Chips Market, By Product (by volume)

8.1.3 Logic Chips by product

8.1.3.2 Microprocessors

8.1.3.3 Microcontrollers

8.1.4 Memory Chips

8.1.4.2 Random-Access Memory (RAM)

8.1.4.3 Read-Only Memory (ROM)

8.1.5 Analog Chips

8.1.6 Complex Systems-on-a-Chip

8.1.7 Application-Specific Integrated Chips (ASICs)

8.2 Global Semiconductor Market, By Wafers

8.2.1 Semiconductor Wafers Market, By Product (by value)

8.2.1.1 Epitaxial Wafers

8.2.1.2 Polished Wafers

8.2.1.3 SOI Wafers

8.2.1.4 Diffused Wafers

8.2.1.5 Annealed Wafers

8.2.2 Semiconductor Wafers Market, By Product (by volume)

8.2.2.1 Epitaxial Wafers

8.2.2.2 Polished Wafers

8.2.2.3 SOI Wafers

8.2.2.4 Diffused Wafers

8.2.2.5 Annealed Wafers

8.3. Global Semiconductor Market, By Sensors

8.3.1 Semiconductor Sensors Market, By Product (by value)

8.3.1.1 Radar Sensor

8.3.1.2 Optical Sensor

8.3.1.3 Biosensor

8.3.1.4 Touch Sensor

8.3.1.5 Image Sensor

8.3.1.6 Pressure Sensor

8.3.1.7 Temperature Sensor

8.3.1.8 Proximity & Displacement Sensor

8.3.1.9 Level Sensor

8.3.1.10 Mation & Position Sensor

8.3.1.11 Humidity Sensor

8.3.1.12 Accelerometer & Speed Sensor

8.3.1.13 Others

8.3.2 Semiconductor Sensors Market, By Product (by volume)

8.3.2.1 Radar Sensor

8.3.2.2 Optical Sensor

8.3.2.3 Biosensor

8.3.2.4 Touch Sensor

8.3.2.5 Image Sensor

8.3.2.6 Pressure Sensor

8.3.2.7 Temperature Sensor

8.3.2.8 Proximity & Displacement Sensor

8.3.2.9 Level Sensor

8.3.2.10 Mation & Position Sensor

8.3.2.11 Humidity Sensor

8.3.2.12 Accelerometer & Speed Sensor

8.3.2.13 Others

8.4 Global Semiconductor Market, By IC’s

8.4.1 Semiconductor IC's Market, By Product (by value)

8.4.1.1 Digital Integrated Circuit

8.4.1.1.1 Logic IC

8.4.1.1.2 Microprocessors

8.4.1.1.3 Microcontrollers

8.4.1.2 Memory Chips

8.4.1.2.1 MOS memory

8.4.1.2.2 Floating-gate memory

8.4.1.3 Interface ICs

8.4.1.3.1 level shifters

8.4.1.3.2 serializer/deserializer

8.4.1.4 Power Management ICs

8.4.1.5 Programmable Devices.

8.4.3.2 Analog Integrated Circuit

8.4.3.2.1 Linear Integrated Circuits

8.4.3.2.2 Rf Circuits (Radio Frequency Circuits)

8.4.3.3 Mixed-signal integrated circuits

8.4.3.3.1 Data Acquisition ICs

8.4.3.3.1.1 A/D Converters

8.4.3.3.1.2 D/A Converters

8.4.3.3.1.3 Digital Potentiometers

8.4.3.3.2 Clockitiming ICs

8.4.3.3.3 Switched Capacitor (SC) Circuits

8.4.3.3.4 RF CMOS Circuits.

8.4.3.4 Three-dimensional integrated circuits (3D ICs)

8.4.3.4.1 Through-silicon via (TSV) ICs

8.4.3.4.2 Cu-Cu connection ICs.

8.4.2 Semiconductor IC's Market, By Product (by volume)

8.4.2.1 Digital Integrated Circuit

8.4.2.1.1 Logic IC

8.4.2.1.2 Microprocessors

8.4.2.1.3 Microcontrollers

8.4.2.2 Memory Chips

8.4.2.2.1 MOS memory

8.4.1.2.2 Floating-gate memory

8.4.2.3 Interface ICs

8.4.2.3.1 level shifters

8.4.2.3.2 serializer/deserializer

8.4.2.4 Power Management ICs

8.4.2.5 Programmable Devices.

8.4.2.2 Analog Integrated Circuit

8.4.2.2.1 Linear Integrated Circuits

8.4.2.2.2 Rf Circuits (Radio Frequency Circuits)

8.4.2.3 Mixed-signal integrated circuits

8.4.2.3.1 Data Acquisition ICs

8.4.2.3.1.1 A/D Converters

8.4.2.3.1.2 D/A Converters

8.4.2.3.1.3 Digital Potentiometers

8.4.2.3.2 Clockitiming ICs

8.4.2.3.3 Switched Capacitor (SC) Circuits

8.4.2.3.4 RF CMOS Circuits.

8.4.2.4 Three-dimensional integrated circuits (3D ICs)

8.4.2.4.1 Through-silicon via (TSV) ICs

8.4.2.4.2 Cu-Cu connection ICs.

8.5 Global Semiconductor Market, By Automotive Semiconductors

8.5.1 Automotive Semiconductors Market, By Product (by value)

8.5.1.1 Processor

8.5.1.2 Discrete Power

8.5.1.3 Sensor

8.5.1.4 Memory

8.5.1.5 Vehicle Type

8.5.1.5.1 Passenger Vehicle

8.5.1.5.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

8.5.1.5.3 Heavy Commercial (HCV)

8.5.2 Automotive Semiconductors Market, By Product (by volume)

8.5.2.1 Processor

8.5.2.2 Discrete Power

8.5.2.3 Sensor

8.5.2.4 Memory

8.5.2.5 Vehicle Type

8.5.2.5.1 Passenger Vehicle

8.5.2.5.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

8.5.2.5.3 Heavy Commercial (HCV)

9. Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.5 USA

9.2.6 Canada

9.2.7 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Eastern Europe

9.3.1.5 Poland

9.3.1.6 Romania

9.3.1.7 Turkey

9.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe

9.3.2 Western Europe

9.3.2.4 Germany

9.3.2.5 France

9.3.2.6 UK

9.3.2.7 Italy

9.3.2.8 Spain

9.3.2.9 Netherlands

9.3.2.10 Switzerland

9.3.2.11 Austria

9.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.5 China

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Japan

9.4.8 South Korea

9.4.9 Vietnam

9.4.10 Singapore

9.4.11 Australia

9.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.1.5 UAE

9.5.1.6 Egypt

9.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.8 Qatar

9.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

9.5.2.5 Nigeria

9.5.2.6 South Africa

9.5.2.7 Rest of Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.5 Brazil

9.6.6 Argentina

9.6.7 Colombia

9.6.8 Rest of Latin America

10 Company Profile of the Global Semiconductor Market

10.1 Company Profile of Chips Semiconductor

10.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

10.1.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.1.2 Financials

10.1.1.3 Speed/Services/Offerings

10.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.1.5 The SNS View

10.1.2 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

10.1.3 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

10.1.4 Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

10.1.5 ON Semiconductor (US)

10.1.6 Renesas Electronics (Japan)

10.1.7 Infineon Technologies (Germany)

10.1.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

10.1.9 ROHM Semiconductor (Japan)

10.1.10 Denso Corporation (Japan)

10.2 Company Profile of Wafers Semiconductor

10.2.1 SUMCO- Corporation

10.2.1.1 Company Overview

10.2.1.2 Financials

10.2.1.3 Speed/Services/Offerings

10.2.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2.1.5 The SNS View

10.2.2 Siltronic AG

10.2.3 Shanghai Simgui Technology

10.2.4 Wafer Works Corporation, _ Global Wafers

10.2.5 Singapore Pte. Ltd

10.2.6 Tokuyama Corporation.

10.2.7 Marvell Technology Group

10.2.8 Xilinx, Inc.

10.3 Company Profile of Sensors Semiconductor

10.3.1 Infineon Technologies AG

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Financials

10.3.1.3 Speed/Services/Offerings

10.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3.1.5 The SNS View

10.3.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

10.3.3 Texas Instruments

10.3.4 SONY CORPORATION

10.3.5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

10.3.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

10.3.7 TE Connectivity, Panasonic Corporation

10.3.8 NXP Semiconductor

10.3.9 STMicroelectronics

10.3.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

10.4 Company Profile of IC’s Semiconductor

10.4.1 Texas Instruments, Inc.

10.4.1.1 Company Overview

10.4.1.2 Financials

10.4.1.3 Speed/Services/Offerings

10.4.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4.1.5 The SNS View

10.4.2 Analog Devices, Inc.

10.4.3 Infineon Technologies AG.

10.4.4 STMicroelectronics NV.

10.4.5 NXP Semiconductors NV.

10.5 Company Profile Automotive Semiconductors

10.5.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

10.5.1 Air Products Inc.

10.5.1.1 Company Overview

10.5.1.2 Financials

10.5.1.3 Speed/Services/Offerings

10.5.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.5.1.5 The SNS View

10.5.2 Micron Technology

10.5.3 Renesas Electronics Corp.

10.5.4 Infineon Technologies AG

10.5.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

10.5.6 Renesas Electronics Corp.

10.5.7 On Semiconductor Corp

10.5.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.5.9 ROHM Co., Ltd.

10.5.10 STMicroelectronics N.V.

10.5.11 Toshiba Corp.

10.5.12 Texas Instruments, Inc.

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Benchmarking

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Recent Developments

11.3.1 Industry News

11.3.2 Company News

11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12. USE Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

