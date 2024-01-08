Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 29/12/2023 63,800 537.50 34,292,451 Monday, 1 January 2024 - - - Tuesday, 2 January 2024 1,500 551.54 827,310 Wednesday, 3 January 2024 1,500 546.08 819,120 Thursday, 4 January 2024 1,500 548.39 822,585 Friday, 5 January 2024 1,600 546.36 874,176 In the period 1/1/2024 - 5/1/2024 6,100 548.06 3,343,191 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 5/1/2024 69,900 538.42 37,635,642 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,044,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.02% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments