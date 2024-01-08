Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 29/12/2023
|63,800
|537.50
|34,292,451
|Monday, 1 January 2024
|-
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 2 January 2024
|1,500
|551.54
|827,310
|Wednesday, 3 January 2024
|1,500
|546.08
|819,120
|Thursday, 4 January 2024
|1,500
|548.39
|822,585
|Friday, 5 January 2024
|1,600
|546.36
|874,176
|In the period 1/1/2024 - 5/1/2024
|6,100
|548.06
|3,343,191
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 5/1/2024
|69,900
|538.42
|37,635,642
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,044,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.02% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
