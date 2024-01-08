TierPoint Acquires New Dallas-Area Data Center

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced its acquisition of a new, multi-megawatt data center in Fort Worth, Texas, establishing its third facility in the greater Dallas area. The seller and purchase price were not disclosed.



The acquired data center, located at 13701 Independence Parkway in Fort Worth, currently has 208,000 total square feet; 45,000 square feet of data center production space; and 5 MW of power available. Production space and power are both scalable, including 8 MW in the near-term and 18 MW long-term.

“We’re experiencing exceptionally strong demand for data center services and this new, world-class facility greatly enhances our ability to answer that demand,” said TierPoint Chairman and CEO Jerry Kent. “We’re in active, late-stage conversations with multiple companies that have an interest in the facility, which – in addition to supporting traditional colocation needs – is a future landing spot for the large-scale, high-density colocation services required for artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive, GPU-accelerated workloads.”

The new Dallas data center joins TierPoint’s current portfolio of 40 world-class facilities in more than 20 U.S. markets, connected by a coast-to-coast 100G network.

