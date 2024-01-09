IDEX Biometrics ASA – EX. SHARE CONSOLIDATION (REVERSE SPLIT) TODAY - 9 Jan 2024

Issuer name: IDEX Biometrics ASA
Ex. date: 9 January 2024
Type of corporate action: Share consolidation (reverse split)
Previous ISIN: NO0003070609
New ISIN: NO0013107490
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 9 January 2024 at 08:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to Continuing Obligations at Oslo Børs Euronext and is published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.