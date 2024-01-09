IDEX Biometrics ASA – EX. SHARE CONSOLIDATION (REVERSE SPLIT) TODAY - 9 Jan 2024

Issuer name: IDEX Biometrics ASA

Ex. date: 9 January 2024

Type of corporate action: Share consolidation (reverse split)

Previous ISIN: NO0003070609

New ISIN: NO0013107490

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 9 January 2024 at 08:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to Continuing Obligations at Oslo Børs Euronext and is published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.