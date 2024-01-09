Beam Global to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that Desmond Wheatley, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is being held January 17 - 18, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Presentation Date: January 17, 2024 Presentation Time: 11am ET (Rutherford Room) Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/beem/2212474

Mr. Wheatley will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can request a meeting with management by contacting your Needham representative.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

