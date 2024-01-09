IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO of MedCana

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO of Software Effective Solutions Corp. (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ), a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry.

To begin the interview, Diaz provided an introduction to MedCana and its business model.

“We are a U.S.-based holding company focused on developing infrastructure and cannabis companies around the world,” Diaz said. “Right now, the focus is primarily on markets outside of the U.S. that have already fully legalized pharmaceutical (and possibly some recreational) cannabis. We're looking at Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, Spain and most of Europe, as well as Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay… Our focus, initially, is not going to be into the United States, until there is a 100% guarantee that everything we’re doing is on the legal side.”

“The focus is for MedCana to develop these companies that we’ve acquired outside of the U.S. to grow a presence in these international markets. It's not just cultivation that we're doing, however. MedCana is an infrastructure company. We also have two other very important companies. One is focused on software to make sure that certifications are being managed by our companies, but not just our companies. These are software products that we will be selling to other companies as we develop them.”

“We also are very focused on infrastructure development of not just cannabis but technology in agriculture. Cannabis requires a tremendous amount of technology, greenhouses, irrigation and control systems. Instead of us purchasing from another company, we decided to take a majority stake in an established Colombian company that is already exploding… So, it’s developing these markets for the companies that we bought with the licenses. It's also focusing on infrastructure and software, along with the electronic resource planning and software management of these companies.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Jose Gabriel Diaz, CEO of Software Effective Solutions Corp. (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ), to learn more about MedCana’s leadership team, as well as its recent milestones and operational goals for 2024.

About Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana)

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. Currently, MedCana has five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production and one software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition an irrigation and greenhouse technology company has rounded out MedCana’s portfolio of companies. MedCana's initial focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America, with an initial focus in Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals throughout the world.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MedCana.net

