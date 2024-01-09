Red Rover Launches Revolutionary K12 Applicant Tracking Solution

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the leading provider of innovative K12 HR solutions, announces the launch of their newest offering, Red Rover Hiring. This software solution offers a modern applicant tracking experience that is custom built to support the unique needs of K12 education job candidates and administrators.



Red Rover Hiring features an intuitive interface, customizable workflows, and features designed to attract and hire more K12 candidates. With unparalleled support, the solution will save districts time, money, and frustration while also making the application process easier for candidates.

"K12 schools are struggling to hire enough qualified teachers and staff. We want to remove the friction of cumbersome job applications, which is why we are thrilled to introduce Red Rover Hiring. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a solution that simplifies the hiring process for districts of all sizes," said Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Co-Founder and CEO of Red Rover. "We are confident that Red Rover Hiring will transform how districts hire top talent for all positions."

Key features of Red Rover Hiring include:

Intuitive interface: A user-friendly interface that simplifies the hiring process.

Mobile friendly: Job candidates can apply from any device.

Customizable workflows: Administrators can customize workflows to meet their specific needs.

Consortium-focused features: Designed to meet the unique needs of consortiums.

Unparalleled support: Red Rover's team provides exceptional support, ensuring districts have the necessary resources to succeed.



With Red Rover Hiring, K12 districts can streamline the hiring process and focus on what matters most — finding the best talent.

About Red Rover

Red Rover builds best-in-class software solutions for mission-critical tasks in school workforce management. As the fastest-growing absence management solution, Red Rover supports more than 900 districts to provide the best educators in every classroom, every day. Red Rover is headquartered in Exton, PA. Learn more at redroverk12.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , or X .

Contact:

Leah Blakeley

Director of Marketing

Red Rover

lblakeley@redroverk12.com

