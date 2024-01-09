3D Printing Plastics Market to Hit USD 5.59 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand in Healthcare and Customization Demands | By SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the size of 3D Printing Plastics Market was valued at USD 969.97 million in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 5.59 billion by 2030, exhibiting a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

3D printing plastics encompass a diverse range of materials, each tailored to specific applications. Commonly used plastics include PLA (Polylactic Acid), ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol), and Nylon. The choice of material depends on factors such as strength, flexibility, and heat resistance. One of the key advantages of 3D printing plastics is their adaptability to various industries. From prototyping in manufacturing to crafting medical implants and producing intricate consumer products, 3D printing plastics have proven to be a game-changer in terms of customization and precision.

Market Analysis

The continuous evolution of 3D printing technologies acts as a major driver for the 3D printing plastics market. Advancements in printer capabilities, including multi-material printing and high-speed production, enhance the efficiency and scope of 3D printing plastic applications. In a world where personalization is increasingly valued, 3D printing plastics offer unmatched flexibility. Industries such as healthcare and automotive benefit from the ability to tailor products to individual specifications, driving the demand for customizable 3D printing solutions. 3D printing plastics contribute to cost efficiency in manufacturing. The additive manufacturing process minimizes material wastage, accelerates prototyping, and reduces the need for complex tooling. This cost-effectiveness is a significant factor propelling the adoption of 3D printing plastics across industries. The healthcare sector has witnessed a surge in demand for 3D printing plastics, particularly for applications such as patient-specific implants and prosthetics. The ability to create bespoke medical solutions with precision and speed has fueled the growth of 3D printing plastics in healthcare.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2552

3D Printing Plastics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 969.97 Million Market Size by 2030 USD 5.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.5% by 2023-2030 Market Drivers Expanded supply of 3D printing plastics because of the forwarding combination of significant polymer organizations.

The 3D printing plastics feature great attributes like accuracy, adaptability, speed, and fuel streamlining in the assembling businesses. Market Opportunities The propelling advancement in innovation and the reasonable unrefined components which are richly accessible joined with the expanded mindfulness.

Expanding interest in bio-based grades of the 3D printing plastics market. Impact Analysis We Cover, Impact of COVID-19

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Impact of Recession

Key Players:

The Key Players are Solvay S.A., 3D Systems Corporation, Covestro AG, Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries, Stratasys, Inc., BASF SE, Henkel, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, SABIC & Other

Key Takeaway from 3D Printing Plastics Market Study

In the landscape of 3D printing plastics, the Aerospace & Defense segment takes center stage due to its unique requirements and applications. The demand for lightweight yet robust materials in the production of aircraft components and defense equipment has fueled the adoption of 3D printing plastics in this sector.

In the 3D printing industry, the Photopolymers segment has emerged as a formidable force, poised to dominate the 3D Printing Plastics Market. This revolutionary technology has redefined the landscape of additive manufacturing, offering a plethora of advantages that position it at the forefront of the industry.

Recent Developments

CRP Technology has unveiled a cutting-edge 3D printing material specifically designed for injection molding applications. The newly launched 3D printing material stands out for its versatility and compatibility with injection molding techniques, opening up a bunch of possibilities for manufacturers seeking to integrate sustainable practices into their operations.

Formlabs, a frontrunner in the 3D printing industry, has recently introduced two state-of-the-art 3D printing resins designed specifically for biomedical and dental applications. The new flexible BioMed and Dental 3D printing resins represent a significant leap forward in the realm of additive manufacturing for healthcare professionals.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of the 3D printing plastics market are characterized by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that collectively shape the industry's trajectory. On the driver's side, the increasing adoption of 3D printing technologies across diverse sectors, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer goods, propels the demand for 3D printing plastics. The versatility of these materials, allowing for the creation of intricate and customized designs, stands out as a key driver. Moreover, the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices in manufacturing has led to a surge in the use of biodegradable and recyclable 3D printing plastics, fostering market growth. However, this upward momentum faces certain restraints. The cost associated with high-performance 3D printing plastics remains a challenge for widespread adoption, particularly in smaller enterprises. Additionally, the limited material properties of some 3D printing plastics pose constraints on their utility in certain applications.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of technological innovations in the 3D printing plastics market. The region's strong emphasis on research and development, coupled with a robust manufacturing infrastructure, has propelled it to a leading position. Europe has emerged as a hub for sustainable 3D printing plastics solutions. With a growing focus on environmental sustainability and stringent regulations promoting eco-friendly practices, European countries are adopting bio-based and recycled materials in 3D printing applications. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid industrialization, contributing significantly to the expansion of the market. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in demand, primarily driven by the automotive and electronics industries.

Impact of Recession

One of the primary factors contributing to the shift in the 3D printing plastics market is the change in consumer demand. In times of economic uncertainty, businesses and consumers alike tend to tighten their belts, leading to a reduction in discretionary spending. Despite the challenges posed by the recession, the market remains dynamic and resilient. Industry players are responding to the economic downturn with innovation and adaptation. Companies are re-evaluating their product portfolios, exploring cost-effective materials, and streamlining manufacturing processes to maintain competitiveness in a challenging economic environment.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2552

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. 3D printing plastics market Segmentation, by Type

8.1 Photopolymers

8.2 ABS

8.3 PLA

8.4 Polyamide

8.5 Others

9. 3D printing plastics market Segmentation, by Form

9.1 Powder

9.2 Filament

9.3 Liquid

10. 3D printing plastics market Segmentation, by Application

10.1 Prototyping

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Others

11. 3D printing plastics market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

11.1 Aerospace & Defense

11.2 Healthcare

11.3 Automotive

11.4 Electronics & Consumer Goods

11.5 Others

12. Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.5 USA

12.2.6 Canada

12.2.7 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Eastern Europe

12.3.1.5 Poland

12.3.1.6 Romania

12.3.1.7 Turkey

12.3.1.8 Rest of Eastern Europe

12.3.2 Western Europe

12.3.2.4 Germany

12.3.2.5 France

12.3.2.6 UK

12.3.2.7 Italy

12.3.2.8 Spain

12.3.2.9 Netherlands

12.3.2.10 Switzerland

12.3.2.11 Austria

12.3.2.12 Rest of Western Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.5 China

12.4.6 India

12.4.7 Japan

12.4.8 South Korea

12.4.9 Vietnam

12.4.10 Singapore

12.4.11 Australia

12.4.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Middle East

12.5.1.5 UAE

12.5.1.6 Egypt

12.5.1.7 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.8 Qatar

12.5.1.9 Rest of Middle East

12.5.2 Africa

12.5.2.5 Nigeria

12.5.2.6 South Africa

12.5.2.7 Rest of Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.5 Brazil

12.6.6 Argentina

12.6.7 Colombia

12.6.8 Rest of Latin America

13 Company Profile

13.1 3D Systems Corporation,

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financials

13.1.3 Products/ Services Offered

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 The SNS View

13.2 Stratasys, Inc.

13.3 Covestro AG

13.4 Arkema S.A.

13.5 Evonik Industries

13.6 BASF SE

13.7 Solvay S.A

13.8 Henkel

13.9 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems,

13.10 SABIC

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Benchmarking

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Recent Developments

14.3.1 Industry News

14.3.2 Company News

14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion