Professional Creativity and Collaboration Without Limits: Wacom Bridge Now Available for General Use with Splashtop

Cupertino (CA) and Portland (OR), Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional artists and designers who require resource-heavy applications and access to terabytes of data on powerful workstations and are working on the latest Wacom Cintiq, Cintiq Pro and Intuos Pro devices using Splashtop. They can now harness the full potential power of Wacom's interactive pen display technology from any device and enjoy a secure, seamless digital creative experience from anywhere.

Wacom and Splashtop have collaborated over the past few years to solve the challenges associated with remote workflows for creative artists of all types, including concept artists, storyboarders, computer graphics pros, video editors and any other artists working in a data-intensive workflow. Wacom Bridge is the first service of its kind to directly address the needs of professional artists by delivering an artist-centered experience, such as flexibility to use the pen seamlessly across local & remote systems with application-specific settings, reducing perceived latency by eliminating cursor lag, supporting Windows Ink and Wintab APIs for pen input, etc. Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Branded Business at Wacom, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Wacom Bridge is the latest iteration of Wacom’s continued partnership with artists. This service aims to anticipate and exceed the needs of professional creatives who want to work together, anywhere, in data-intense workflows. With Splashtop’s advanced remote performance and capabilities, Wacom Bridge delivers a remote workflow that feels the same as collaborating in a traditional studio with local machines."

Splashtop's commitment to delivering a secure and smooth remote experience for Media and Entertainment professionals is fundamental to this collaboration. As Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO, shares, “We have always been committed to helping creative professionals leverage digital capabilities to their fullest, from anywhere. Today, that is more important than ever. In partnership with Wacom, we provide a unique, tightly integrated, secure, and high-performing remote experience that artists and creatives have been asking for!”

"The Wacom Bridge technology through Splashtop supports artists by enabling remote work and expanding their range of creativity, in a more secure environment than ever before." noted Harunobu Fujii, System Department System Coordinator at Shirogumi Co., Ltd. Shirogumi is a video production company that focuses on various technologies such as VFX and CG and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

Splashtop offers industry-leading remote session performance with frame rates up to 240 fps. Splashtop solutions are optimized for various hardware, including the latest graphics cards from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD. In addition, features such as file transfer, multi-monitor support, microphone passthrough, high-fidelity audio, 4:4:4 color mode and scheduled access for teams and freelancers further enhance seamless cooperation among distributed workforces of creative and post-production professionals. Features like SSO integration, granular access permission control, compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001 and other global standards help ensure content privacy and data security.

Available to Splashtop Users at No Additional Cost

This enhanced integration will be available to all Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop Business Access Performance users at no extra charge, benefiting not only from Splashtop's premium features for creative professionals but also seamlessly using their Wacom devices. Wacom Bridge is available in US, Canada, Japan. For availability in other regions contact your Splashtop or Wacom representative or visit Wacom Bridge.

