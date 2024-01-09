Vector Expands Advisory Services: Accelerating Time-To-Market for Software-Defined Vehicles

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Informatik is expanding its portfolio and offering more advisory and supporting services to accelerate time-to-market. These new services assist customers during the development of a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) from an early design phase with requirements and architecture engineering, through integration and testing phases. The services are based on a collaborative working mode. This service portfolio is a turnkey solution to help customers realize their vehicle operating system.



Vehicle manufacturers reduce their time-to-market through a fast project ramp-up driven by internal and external experts, who are working together in a collaborative mode. To achieve this acceleration, Vector shares its knowledge of the various aspects of the software platform, for both vehicle and cloud design, starting from the project structure to CI/CD/CT pipelines, and third-party ecosystem integration. With advisory services, Vector plays an active role in the implementation of SDV solutions. “Our services give our customers the freedom to focus on the features and innovations that are relevant to them. We share our expertise and actively support them to build the foundation for the features, the so-called software platform,” says Dr. Matthias Traub, Director Embedded Software and Systems at Vector. “We know that there are no plug-and-play solutions for an SDV. That is why we support development projects with both coaching and collaborative project services,” adds Traub.

Vector provides advisory services for the different SDV phases from definition through development up to production, while considering automotive quality, safety, and security requirements. This turnkey solution is based on Vector’s hands-on experiences and best practices gained first-hand in numerous SDV projects with various customers worldwide. Vector’s portfolio covers topics such as architecture design, software integration, test, and automation for the development of a software platform both in-vehicle and the cloud. The standard framework consists of patterns, workflows, blueprints, templates, how-tos and pre-defined building blocks for the Base Layer and Software Factory. Tailored packages are available for both new players (greenfield approach) and existing customers (brownfield approach). Different E/E and software use cases such as central gateway architecture, domain controller architecture or zonal architecture are addressed. Vector also considers ECU use cases such as zonal controllers and high-performance computers (HPC) for AD/ADAS or in-vehicle infotainment (IVI).

More information about our SDV solutions: www.vector.com/sdv

Please click here for an image.

Figure 1: Vector is expanding its portfolio and offering more advisory and supporting services to accelerate time-to-market of Software-Defined Vehicles.

Image rights: Vector Informatik GmbH

You can find this and other press releases on our website at: www.vector.com/pressreleases

Your local press contact:

Anna Barcelos Vector North America, Inc. Tel. +1 401 398 7185 39500 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 500 Fax +1 401 398 7186 Novi, MI 48375 E-Mail: anna.barcelos@vector.com www.vector.com/

Vector press contacts worldwide you will find at: www.vector.com/press



Vector is also active in popular social networks: www.vector.com/connect

About Vector:

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet.

Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers and software developers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 3,500 people with sales of EUR 1.06 billion in 2022. Vector is headquartered in Germany (Stuttgart) and has subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain and the USA.