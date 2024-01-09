Bronzed Beauty Meets Power: ECD Auto Design’s Newest Defender 110 Features a 450-HP LT1 V8-Engine





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (ECD), the world’s largest restoration company for Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classic and Jaguar E-Types, today unveils Project QE – a striking Defender 110. The Dallas-based beauty will serve as a daily driver packed with modern day amenities and classic British heritage.



“At ECD, we help turn a dream into reality everyday. Our team of experts put in nearly 2,200-hours of man power into every truck that is produced in our facility while working hand-in-hand with our clients to perfect their vision,” said ECD CXO Tom Humble. “Project QE is the bread and butter of what we do here at ECD and the D110 makes for the perfect upgraded choice for running errands around town.”

Packed under the hood of Project QE is a vicious, brand-new LT1 V8 engine with 450 horsepower. The build sits on 18-inch Land Rover Sawtooth wheels and BFGoodrich All Terrain tires for a smooth drive down the highway or soft trails. Hand crafted for easy living, Project QE also includes a classic grill, bumper and 6-point roll cage, paying homage to the truck’s English roots.

Fully glossed in a custom olive paint, Project QE’s eye catching body color is just one of the features that makes this custom Defender fully bespoke. With enough room for six, the D110 features heated and ventilated Puma Classic seats hand wrapped in a tan Spinneybeck leather, stitched with a double vertical diamond pattern, and trimmed with black leather piping. The interior tan leather is a perfect complement to the bronze body and silver interior accents. Modern touches round out Project QE’s customizations to include Infinity Kappa speakers, Kenwood Slimline subwoofers, CarPlay, SiriusXM, Bluetooth and a backup camera and sensor.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic or Jaguar E-Type, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

High-resolution images and video are here .

Model — Defender 110

Engine — LT1 GM V8 450 HP

Transmission — 8 Speed Automatic

Axles — Heavy Duty Stock

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Brakes — EBC FAST

Exhaust — Sport Dual Plus — Twin Dual Outlets on each side

Exterior

Paint Color — Green/Olive Yellow in Full Gloss

Roof — Green/Olive Yellow in Full Gloss

Wheels — 18” Land Rover Sawtooth in Silver

Tires — BFGoodrich All Terrain

Grille — Classic

Bumper — Classic with daytime running lights

Additional Features — Roll cage style ladder, NAS style rear bumper

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+2+2

Front Seats — Puma Classic, heated and ventilated

Load Area Seats — 2 inward-facing jump seats

Leather Color — Spinneybeck tan

Seat Design — Double vertical diamond with black piping around edges

Dash — Puma wrapped leather in black

Carpet — Black

Steering Wheel — Evander Wooden Wheel

Gauges — Nostalgia Vintage

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen

Sound System — Infinity Kappa Speakers, 2 Kenwood Slimline Subwoofers

Additional Features — 4 USB ports, backup camera and sensor, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, SiriusXM, remote start

About ECD Auto Design

ECD Auto Design is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by ECD Auto Design is fully bespoke, a one-of-a-kind that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD Auto Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 65 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD Auto Design, though an affiliated company, operates a logistics center in the U.K. where four employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

