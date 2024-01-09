Global Compliance Technology Leader, Mitratech, Elevates Market Position with Dual Acquisitions of Syntrio and Mineral

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global compliance technology leader for legal, risk, and HR teams, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its portfolio through the acquisition of two companies: Syntrio, a leader in compliance training, ethics hotlines, and reporting; and Mineral, a world-class provider of predictive HR and compliance services.

The combination of Syntrio and Mineral, alongside Mitratech's cutting-edge solutions in enterprise legal management, policy management, workflow automation, and more, presents the market's most complete and integrated compliance suite. Acquired technologies and services include a world-class ethics reporting hotline, comprehensive HR and compliance platform, access to personalized HR compliance guidance from certified experts, intelligent eLearning libraries (featuring more than 1,000 training courses on ethics, employment law, etc.), and automated regulatory alerts. This new depth in Mitratech’s portfolio allows unique and tailored solutions that cater to organizations of every size and complexity.

“Syntrio and Mineral's combined wealth of expertise and excellence in human-centric compliance brings the scalability of our Mitratech portfolio to a new level — an advantage our clients have come to depend on in today's fast-paced risk and regulatory environment," said Mitratech CEO Mike Williams. "Whether you are a company with 100 employees or a Fortune 100 enterprise, your operational resilience and reputation depend on your ability to establish a culture of compliance that reaches every corner of your organization. Through these acquisitions, our customers are equipped with everything they need to identify, communicate, train, and adhere to the compliance requirements of today, plus the analytics and services to iterate on and scale best practices into the future. All in one place, and all with one trusted partner."

In addition to creating a more holistic learning environment for employees through training and development programs, these acquisitions mark Mitratech’s most significant step forward in elevating operational performance through business analytics and integrated reporting since its announcement of PlatoBI earlier this year. Equipped with deeper insights into (and across) compliance status, employee training progress, legal exposure, and more, Mitratech clients and partners can now leverage the data available through product use to address their organization’s risks faster, control both HR and legal costs, reallocate time to higher-value work, and maintain compliance as they scale.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 14,000 organizations worldwide, spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

About Syntrio

Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,500 organizations make the workplace a better place. Syntrio solutions include a comprehensive ethics reporting hotline and case management system, and seven modern training libraries in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills, Cybersecurity, and Hotline Learning.

About Mineral

Mineral is the HR and compliance leader for growing businesses. Mineral’s flagship solutions, including the Mineral Platform, Mineral Intelligence and Mineral Experts, combine data, technology, and human expertise to take the guesswork out of HR and compliance, and give clients peace of mind. Partnering with more than 2,500 industry-leading insurance brokers, health insurance companies, PEOs and HCMs, Mineral has built the largest HR community in the U.S. Mineral was formerly known as the combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth. For more information, visit trustmineral.com.



