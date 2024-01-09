Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2024 Agenda Announced with Volvo Trucks President Roger Alm Headlining as Keynote Speaker

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo , the largest advanced commercial vehicle technology event, have announced the full, four-day event agenda and its first keynote speaker for the 13th annual show, taking place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Volvo Trucks President Roger Alm , who also serves as executive vice president of Volvo Group, will present a keynote address on the ACT Expo mainstage on Monday, May 20, 2024, providing attendees with unique insight into the future of commercial transportation from one of the world’s leading truck manufacturers — spanning 150 countries with 1.2 million heavy-duty trucks on the road. Alm will share details on the company’s multi-pillar decarbonization strategy and the progress made toward its global commitment to be 100% net-zero emissions and fossil-free by 2040. He will also address the necessary pre-requisites for Volvo Trucks, and the industry as a whole, to reach the set sustainability targets.

Looking ahead to his keynote, Alm said, "At Volvo Trucks, we believe in a world where global sustainability is not just a goal, but a responsibility. We are driving innovation to build a future where clean, efficient, and responsible mobility is the norm, not the exception. Sustainability and progress go hand in hand, and at ACT Expo, we will showcase our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions that drive positive change and global impact."

Alm’s keynote will help set the tone for the four-day, fleet-focused agenda, which will spotlight the trends, technologies, programs, and policies revolutionizing the industry through real-world fleet case studies, technical workshops, executive panels, dynamic keynote presentations, and deep-dive breakout sessions. Agenda sessions featured as part of the ACT Expo 2024 lineup include:

Battery Technology Pathways and Paradigm Shifts: Examine the innovations, research and development, and projects that industry leaders are investing in to improve battery technologies.

Examine the innovations, research and development, and projects that industry leaders are investing in to improve battery technologies. Hydrogen Vehicle Fleet Deployments: Gain insight into the current state of hydrogen fuel cell and internal combustion engine vehicle deployments, including cost effectiveness, fueling strategies, and safety considerations.

Gain insight into the current state of hydrogen fuel cell and internal combustion engine vehicle deployments, including cost effectiveness, fueling strategies, and safety considerations. Alternative Fuel Vehicle Bootcamp: Understand topline considerations of each fuel and technology option and operational considerations, along with available grant and incentive opportunities, to learn strategies for transitioning to clean fuels.

Understand topline considerations of each fuel and technology option and operational considerations, along with available grant and incentive opportunities, to learn strategies for transitioning to clean fuels. New Frontiers: Lowering Emissions from Construction Equipment and Other Off-Road Applications: Get a comprehensive overview of the incredible advancements that have taken place in the last year as the industry had developed an array of new zero-emission off-road equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and more.

Get a comprehensive overview of the incredible advancements that have taken place in the last year as the industry had developed an array of new zero-emission off-road equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and more. Microgrids to Support Fleet Deployments: Find out why more and more fleets are turning to supplemental power to support their ever-evolving electrification needs as they scale their operations.

Find out why more and more fleets are turning to supplemental power to support their ever-evolving electrification needs as they scale their operations. The EV Charging Depot Ecosystem: Hear EV charging experts discuss the diverse business models for fleet refueling, options for high power and megawatt charging, and availability of fueling infrastructure networks.

“We have seen an unprecedented wave of private investment, public funding, policy focus, and new product development cycles across the commercial transportation sector in the last several years, which has aligned with ACT Expo’s accelerated growth in exhibitor and attendee numbers. We’re excited to host the 2024 event at an even larger venue this year, the Las Vegas Convention Center, as it truly underscores the industry's tremendous growth and the broadening multitude of drivers that are reshaping clean commercial transportation,” said Erik Neandross, president of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a TRC Company, the producers of ACT Expo. “Volvo Trucks is playing a pivotal role in driving this transformation, which is why we’re thrilled to host Roger Alm as a keynote speaker to hear his insights into how the OEM is making the shift towards cleaner and smarter modes of transport as it works to decarbonize its product line.”

Since 2011, ACT Expo has provided fleet managers with an unmatched opportunity to connect with solution providers for the entire clean transportation ecosystem and learn best practices to deploy projects successfully and cost effectively. ACT Expo attendees gain hands-on access to a wide range of advanced clean vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels.

Supported by presenting sponsors Daimler Truck North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell, ACT Expo is the official annual meeting place for fleet transportation stakeholders focused on achieving both economic and environmental sustainability. The 2023 event drew more than 12,000 attendees, with participation anticipated to grow as the event moves to the Las Vegas Convention Center to accommodate the increasing number of exhibitors, advanced vehicles, and clean transportation solutions on display in the exhibit hall.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo