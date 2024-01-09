Heilind Electronics Features Stewart Connector's IP67 SealJack™ RJ45 Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, announces the addition of Stewart Connector’s SealJack™ cable applied connectors.

The SealJack™ series, known for its robust and reliable design, combines the efficiency of Stewart Connector’s RJ45 modular plugs and jacks with a sealed IP67 shell. This unique combination ensures dependable connectivity even in the most demanding settings.



The series is available in Cat5e, Cat6, and Cat6a specifications and PoE+ (Power over Ethernet Plus) support can be specified. SealJack™ is compliant with IEC 60529 and RoHS specifications.

Panel mount RJ45 to IDC punch-down jacks, cable assemblies, and field termination plug kits in both shielded and unshielded configurations are also offered. Panel mount RJ45 to RJ45 couplers are available in unshielded configurations. Latched and secure coupler jacks round out available features.

The SealJack™ series is well suited for a range of critical industries, including Medical Electronics, Industrial (non-Robotics), Computer/Datacom/Telecommunications, Banking/Office/Retail Systems, and Military/Aerospace/Aviation. Its robust and reliable design ensures optimal performance in environments where durability and dependability are vital.

For more detailed information and to view available Stewart Connector IP67 SealJack™ Connectors, please visit Heilind.com.



About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.



About Bel

Stewart Connector is a Bel company. Bel designs and manufactures a broad array of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits around the world. Bel’s product groups include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. These items are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation, and broadcasting industries.

