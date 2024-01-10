Vantiva - press-release 01-10-2024 -capital increase-01-09-2024

Press Release

Reserved capital increase of €87,558,034.85

released by set-off of receivable in accordance with the authorization given by the combined general meeting of December 19, 2023

Paris – January 10, 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), today announced the completion of a reserved capital increase of €87,558,034.85 paid up by debt set-off.

On January 9, 2024, the Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to the sub-delegation of authority granted to him by the Company's Board of Directors on December 19, 2023, itself pursuant to the fourth resolution of the Company's Combined General Meeting of December 19, 2023, duly acknowledged the completion of a share capital increase in the nominal amount of €1,347,046.69, through the creation and the issuance of 134,704,669 new ordinary shares with a par value of €0.01 each and a total issue premium of €86,210,988.16, paid up by offsetting receivable, with preferential subscription rights waived in favor of CommScope.

This operation enabled the issuance of 134,704,669 new shares at a unit price of €0.65.

The new shares issued will be assimilated to existing shares and would be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on January 11, 2024, on the same quotation line as existing shares under ISIN code FR0013505062.

Following this operation, Vantiva's share capital will stand at €4,901,364.11, divided into 490,136,411 shares with a par value of one cent of euro (€0.01), listed on the Euronext Paris market.

