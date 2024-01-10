CallTower Joins the Prestigious International Trade Council (ITC)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, is excited to announce its new membership with the esteemed International Trade Council (ITC). By joining the ITC, CallTower becomes part of a global network of business leaders and government officials spanning across 179 countries.

The International Trade Council is a prestigious organization that fosters international trade and economic development. The council is renowned for providing its members with valuable resources, networking opportunities, and professional support to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

CallTower's membership in the ITC is a testament to its commitment to excellence and growth in the Cloud Communications sector. As a member, CallTower will have access to a wide range of opportunities and services, including introductions to government ministries, business incubation support for entering the US market, and access to new international trade opportunities. Furthermore, CallTower will be able to participate in live web conferences, attend the annual Go Global Awards conference, and gain exposure through the ITC's extensive business leadership channels.

"CallTower is thrilled to announce our recent membership with the prestigious International Trade Council (ITC). This partnership opens doors to a global network of business leaders and government officials globally, providing us with invaluable resources and networking opportunities,” states VP of Marketing Seanna Baumgartner. “This affiliation underscores our dedication to innovation and worldwide collaboration, positioning CallTower is at the forefront of the ever-evolving Cloud Communications landscape."

As an ITC member, CallTower proudly joins the ranks of leading businesses and government officials worldwide who are dedicated to promoting international trade and economic development.

About the International Trade Council

The International Trade Council is a global, peak-body chamber of commerce that fosters international trade and economic development. With members spanning across 179 countries, the ITC provides valuable resources, networking opportunities, and professional support to help businesses and government officials succeed in a competitive global market.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com