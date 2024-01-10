Beam Global Receives Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that the EV ARC™ system has been honored with the prestigious Top Product of the Year Award 2023 by the Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes the EV ARC™ sustainable EV charging system as an exemplary product making great strides in energy advancement.



Off-grid and 100% solar-powered, EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity and deliver that energy to any quality brand charger the customer chooses. Solar-powered EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging infrastructure products are rapidly deployed at scale, with no digging, no construction and no electrical work. The EV charger is pre-installed on the EV ARC™ at the Beam Global factory and arrives at the customer site ready to charge EVs. The optional Emergency Power Panel can serve communities and first responders with 120V and 240V electric outlets in grid outages or in case of an emergency.

The outstanding qualities and remarkable achievements of the EV ARC™ captivated the attention of the program's distinguished panel of judges. One judge remarked, “The product is immediately applicable and beneficial to support both reducing grid emissions (by ensuring EVs are solely charged on renewable energy) and supporting the adoption of EVs by allowing chargers to be placed anywhere (even in remote areas)." Another judge added, “This is an incredibly useful product for a number of reasons. Access to utility infrastructure is often a hurdle to deploying EV charging and this product provides a solution to that." These testimonials affirm the exceptional impact and excellence of the EV ARC™ in driving sustainability and energy efficiency.

“Our mission to lead the world to clean mobility is a driving force every day here at Beam Global,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “The innovation we continue to bring to market focuses on accelerating the electrification of transportation worldwide. The off-grid EV ARC solar EV charging system holds patents in North America, Europe and Asia, and we continue to innovate with more patented products in development for 2024 and beyond.”

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria."

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:

Skyya

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com



Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

IR@BeamForAll.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a4511a8-21c5-4da3-8251-cd5f00ce7878