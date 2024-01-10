Harbert Management Corporation announces Promotion of John Harbert to Senior Vice President of Strategy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) announces the promotion of John M. Harbert II to Senior Vice President of Strategy.



In his new role, John will be charged with overall responsibility for HMC’s strategic planning initiatives including data management, technology strategy, ESG implementation, business development and capital formation.

John joined HMC in 2011, serving most recently as Director of Investments with the Harbert United States Real Estate Strategy in the Birmingham office where he focused on the areas of acquisitions, financings and dispositions for the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Prior to joining the U.S. Real Estate team, he served as a Director with the HMC Marketing team, raising capital for all HMC strategies from a variety of investors ranging from high-net-worth individuals to large institutional clients. He served in that role in the New York, London and Birmingham offices.

HMC President and COO, Travis Pritchett commented, “John brings a diverse perspective, sound judgment, creativity, and energy to a very important role within HMC. John and I will work closely to identify opportunities for growth, improve efficiency and assess potential risks, ensuring that our long-term strategy allows us to realize our potential. Our employees, partners and clients will benefit from John’s leadership.”

John added, “I am proud to be a part of HMC’s continued growth and I look forward to bringing my collective experience across HMC to my new role. The future demands that companies prioritize innovation. To that end, I look forward to working in partnership with all departments across the firm to strategically drive innovation, positioning HMC for continued success.”

About HMC

HMC is an alternative asset manager with approximately $7.7 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of December 31, 2023. Formed in 1993, the firm is privately owned and serves a variety of institutional investors across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure and absolute return funds. For additional information about HMC visit, www.harbert.net .