Syntiant Adds to Automotive Solution with a Host of New ML Models

Red Light, Green Light and Tailgate Detection Among Latest Features Demoed at CES 2024



Turnkey Software and Hardware Safety and Security Solutions Ready to Deploy

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leader in edge AI deployment, today announced a series of new algorithms to its lineup of highly accurate, high performance machine learning models to enable smarter and more efficient vehicles.

Analyzing multiple acoustic and image characteristics in real time through advanced AI and machine learning, Syntiant has developed and trained specialized edge AI models that enhance vehicle safety and security, while adding several new features including:

Red light and green light detection. Determines if a vehicle is stopped at a red light or accelerating at a green light.

Tailgating detection. Determines if vehicles are following too closely, particularly at higher speeds. Leverages accelerometer and GPS inputs to determine vehicle motion and speed.

Glass-break detection. Determines if a car window is broken.

Person, vehicle and license plate detection. Detects key objects while the vehicle is parked, keeping items of interest at full resolution, compressing the rest of the image, saving storage space on the device.

“We are introducing our latest advancements for the automotive sector as demand grows among manufacturers to deploy smart technology features that boost overall vehicle safety and security,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Whether it is noise suppression, voice commands, blind spot detection or facial recognition, our highly accurate, production-ready models, along with our ultra-low-power Neural Decision Processors, provide a complete turnkey solution for OEMs and developers to bring advanced features to vehicles that improve battery life, privacy and user experiences, all at significantly lower cost.”

Moving Deep Learning from the Cloud to the Edge

With Syntiant’s technology, many machine learning applications, which previously could only be implemented on cloud servers or high-powered processors, can now run in a low-power, always-on domain at the edge. Syntiant’s proprietary model architectures enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of hardware platforms, including CPUs, GPUs, DSPs, FPGAs and ASICs. The company’s Neural Decision Processors have been independently verified to be 100x more power efficient and offer 10x the throughput when compared to existing low-power MCUs. The combination is powering larger networks, while consuming significantly less power.

Whether it is an acoustic event detector for security applications, advanced video processing in a teleconferencing device or dash cam, or real time monitoring of battery health, Syntiant provides developers and integrators with high performance, proven solutions that can take them from concept to product in the shortest time possible.

CES 2024

Syntiant will be demonstrating its end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on vision, audio and sensing applications at the Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites from January 9-12. Visit www.syntiant.com or contact info@syntiant.com to schedule a demo of the company’s technology being deployed in smart homes, teleconferencing solutions and event detection devices, among other use cases.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

