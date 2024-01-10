Garth Billstin Named Vice President of Sales for SurgePays

BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D. Garth Billstin, a senior sales and business development executive, has been appointed vice president of sales of SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”). SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved.



A highly successful professional with more than 30 years of tech growth company know-how, Billstin has deep hands-on experience in a broad range of products and services with a focus on prepaid wireless and the Software as a Service (SaaS) markets. He will work with SurgePays President Jeremy Gies to expand the company’s network of convenience stores as well as increase revenues from its current and expanding suite of prepaid wireless subscriber services.

“I was attracted to joining SurgePays – not only because of its rapid growth and expansion – but due to the organization’s culture and vision for new products and services geared towards the underbanked communities. It’s an underserved market that continues to grow, especially in today’s economic environment,” said Billstin. “SurgePays has established an extremely strong and profitable baseline with its wireless offerings. The opportunities are significant and ripe for further disruption and innovation by utilizing convenience stores as grassroots points of distribution into these underbanked communities. I believe SurgePays is just now scratching the surface of the revenue potential and I am excited to be a part of the team to accomplish to push the company forward.”

Before joining SurgePays, Billstin was a key account manager for Seattle-based OpenMarket / Infobip focused on enterprise sales and advising customers in implementing seamless omnichannel communication solutions. Previously, he was director of business development at Prompt.io and business development manager for Birmingham, Alabama-headquartered Geographic Information Services. He also served as a senior sales executive for Blue Box, a privately held cloud services company. When it was acquired by IBM, he went on to manage sales for the company’s Asian territories. Early in his career, he worked with several web and mobile-centric companies including Arterra Mobility (Kajeet) and telSPACE.

“Our sales pipeline is busting at the seams, which makes Garth a great addition at the perfect time to maximize so many opportunities simultaneously and effectively scale growth in 2024,” said Jeremy Gies, President of SurgePays. “He is a proven sales leader with a vision for driving us towards our core revenue goals by increasing our wireless subscribers and expanding the number of convenience stores utilizing our prepaid platform.”

Born in Seattle, Billstin has a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash. He and his wife Molly reside in Sandpoint, Idaho, together with their two teenage sons. In his spare time, Billstin enjoys skiing, cycling and boating.

For more information on SurgePays, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at ir.surgepays.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

